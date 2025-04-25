Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have agreed a new deal with a key player who was set to become a free-agent at the end of this season.

Ireland international forward James Bentley has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at his home city club until the end of the 2027 Betfred Super League season. The announcement comes a day after Leeds revealed fellow second-rower Morgan Gannon will leave the club when his contract expires this autumn.

A third player in that position, James McDonnell, recently signed on for another season and Leeds strengthened their back-row by signing veteran Kallum Watkins from Salford Red Devils. Bentley’s decision leaves four players - homegrown Tom Holroyd and overseas men Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone and Ethan Clarke-Wood - in the final year of their deal at Rhinos.

Bentley, 27, joined Leeds in 2022 from St Helens, having begun his career with Bradford Bulls. He said: “I am really happy to have agreed the contract and I have really enjoyed my time here. I’ve been at the Rhinos for four years now and this will keep me here for at least another two.

“I’ve enjoyed working under Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach], especially this season and I feel like I’ve been getting back to playing some of my best rugby. I’m really happy to be staying and excited about the future with the club."

Bentley is ever-present in 2025. He added: “I had a big pre-season with Brad and I enjoyed the challenge. We’re starting to see the benefits of that now and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.

“Jamie Langley [assistant-coach] has been massive in terms of how we’ve developed our defence. He has given us another edge in that coaching role and does a lot of work with me, which I’m very grateful for.”

Bentley is expected to be among the substitutes for tonight’s visit of Hull KR. He stressed: “I’m happiest when I’m playing, whatever role the team needs from me. It’s a long season, as Brad says and the rotation helps keep us fresh.

“There will be more opportunities for me to get minutes and it’s up to me to make the most of them. I just want to compete whenever I’m out there. We want to win trophies and create our own history. I got a taste of that in my first year when we made the Grand Final, but now I want to go one step further. The competition for places is strong and that pushes us all to be our best. Kallum Watkins has been a fantastic signing - he brings so much experience and will be massive for us this year.”

Arthur hailed Bentley as “exactly the type of player you want in your squad”. The coach said: “He’s tough, committed and always willing to put the team first. He has had a good season so far and continues to work hard to develop his game."

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “James is an experienced player who is an integral member of our squad. He has worked hard over the last two years to improve his game and I am pleased he has agreed this extension.”