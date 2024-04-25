Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smith has also confirmed Rhinos will be without centre Harry Newman for Sunday’s visit to Hull FC after he suffered a back problem in last Friday’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants. Concussion victims Tom Holroyd, James Bentley and Morgan Gannon remain on the casualty list, but Ash Handley could be included when Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is named on Friday.

Fusitu’a made his first appearance of the season in last week’s game, following knee surgery, but limped off early in the second half after damaging his other leg. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), Smith revealed: “Fus has got a medial knee ligament injury so he’s going to be an eight-10-week-type recovery, which is really disappointing for him. He has worked so hard through the other knee injury and was in really good shape.

“Even in that first part of the game last week, he showed what he can do. We will help him through this part and he will be back to finish the season.”

Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a picked up a new knee injury in his first game of the season, against Warrington last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Club legend Ryan Hall will rejoin Rhinos from Hull KR next term on a 12-month deal and Handley is also under contract for 2025. But asked if that means Fusitu’a won’t be at the club next year, Smith said: “We’ve discussed with Fus and his management, it was always about him getting back to some form and consistent footy and then we’ll assess things as we go. Fus has played other positions in his upbringing and whatnot so we will wait and see, but for now it is about Fus recovering and getting back to playing some footy before there’ll be any discussions there from our half.”

The coach added: “Fus is a great man and a great player, as we’ve seen. When he’s out there he is a real threat and a real attribute to us. It is disappointing for Fus and the club he hasn’t been out there as much as we’d all like, but we are certainly supporting him and getting behind him at this difficult time. He worked so hard to get back playing last week, to suffer another injury straight away is really heartbreaking and a difficult thing for a player to take.

“What they want to do is be out there playing. People don’t always understand that they still get paid and still have a job, but part of them has been taken away from them. We really feel for Fus.”

Handley, Rhinos’ other first choice winger, missed the Giants defeat after sustaining rib cartilage damage against Warrington Wolves two weeks earlier. Smith said: “Ash has been out there running around again today. He has done more each day so we will see where he is after today and whether we name him in the 21 with the possibility of giving him another couple of days, or not. He is trending in the right direction.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Adding to Rhinos’ woes in the three-quarters, Newman suffered a “lower back disc bulge issue” in last week’s game. Smith confirmed: “He won’t be involved this week, but it’s probably one of those that’s likely to settle reasonably quickly.”

Holroyd, Bentley and Gannon all remain unavailable and another forward, James Donaldson, is still sidelined with a neck problem. Smith explained: “Holroyd’s moving through the protocols, but won’t be available this weekend.

“Bentley has got an indefinite return date, that’s awaiting consultation in the coming weeks. He could be another couple of weeks, or longer than that. He is in decent health, just not able to crank up the training load as yet. He’s staying positive and hoping we can turn a corner with it and get back to some full-time training soon.”

Harry Newman suffered a back problem last week and will miss Sunday's game at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gannon has not played this season after suffering successive concussions in warm-up matches. Smith said: “A decision on when that return [will be] will come in the next little while. We are certainly not rushing that one; he has been through a lot, that kid, so we are taking the long game there.”

Of Donaldson, the coach added: “He has had minor neck issues in the past and it flared up recently. He’s had an appointment with a consultant and there’s been some intervention there.