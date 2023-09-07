Leeds Rhinos news as 2 big names sign new contracts but key pair could miss rest of season

Two key Leeds Rhinos players have extended their stay with the club, but a pair of star men could miss the rest of this season.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, coach Rohan Smith revealed second-rower James Bentley has agreed a new two-year contract, while winger David Fusitu’a will remain at Leeds for at least another 12 months.

But Bentley is unlikely to feature again in the 2023 regular season and half-back Aidan Sezer, who is in the final year of his deal and will join Wests Tigers next term, could have played his last game for Rhinos.

Leeds-born Bentley, 25, joined Rhinos from St Helens ahead of last season and his initial deal was due to expire in November. Smith said: “James has agreed to terms for a further two years with us. We are excited to have James around.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“His performances in the last little while particularly have coincided with some work he has done off the field and he is really heading on the right track.”

Smith added: “James has always wanted to play for the Rhinos. I know his career started here a little rough last year; the suspension guidelines were very harsh last year, they have lightened off a bit and he has also improved in some areas.

“He competes hard, he plays hard and the boys all like him. I think his best footy is still ahead of him. He is of that age where he is starting to work it out and I expect a big 2024 from James.”

Bentley was sent off during his Rhinos debut and picked up a string of suspensions last season, but has since managed to keep his nose clean.

James Bentley, seen scoring in last month's win over Warrington, is staying at Leeds for at least two more years. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“At the back end of last season he performed really well on the field,” the coach reflected. “He managed to get that fine balance right of competing hard and being aggressive, but also being effective.

“He has done that most of this season. He has been a little interrupted with a knee injury at the start of the season and probably didn’t get into the flow of it until recently, then he suffered a significant head knock.

“That is unfortunate timing because he was really starting to get some momentum, but James is a competitor, he works hard and he is very committed towards the club for the short- and long-term now.”

David Fusitu'a was a try scorer for Rhinos in last week's win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fusitu’a, 28, is in the final season of the two-year deal he penned when he joined Leeds from New Zealand Warriors.

“Fus has also agreed to a one-year extension, which is really exciting,” Smith announced. “He is a very talented player and I know there would have been other options on the table for him, but he chose to stay here.

“The chemistry and support he and [long-term friend] Sam Lisone have given each other this season has been really good and something we want to build on for the future.

“We are excited to have Fus’ with us for another year and I think that works well for both parties.”

Bentley, however, could miss the rest of the campaign, if Rhinos don’t qualify for the play-offs.

He was treated in hospital after suffering concussion in Rhinos’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago, while Sezer was injured during a routine drill ahead of last Saturday’s win at Hull FC.

Smith said: “They probably won’t play the rest of the regular season. For them to be alive, we will have to get to the play-offs.”

Sezer’s head injury leaves 18-year-old Jack Sinfield as the only specialist half-back in Rhinos’ first team squad.

