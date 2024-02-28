Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger has scored 15 tries in 31 games since joining Rhinos two years ago and that tally would have been higher but for a series of setbacks.

The latest of those was knee surgery which is set to keep him out of action for around seven weeks. That was a blow for a player who signed a new contract, keeping him at Rhinos until the end of 2024, late last season and ended the campaign with a hat-trick of tries in a big home win over Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know I can still play and play well and make a mark on the field,” Fusitu’a insisted. “It’s just about proving to my body I can still do it too. It takes a bit of time, but at the moment it is good to just look at where I am at, not only physically, but outside of footy as well. It is chance to take stock and then keep going. It is only a small part of the season; although it is frustrating, there’s still a lot of games to go.”

David Fusitu'a gets a pass away in pre-season training as his regular centre Harry Newman looks on. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Fusitu’a trained fully through pre-season, but missed Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity following a family bereavement and was ruled out of their final warm-up match, against Hull KR because of a knee problem. Rhinos initially decided against surgery and he was set to be in the team for the Betfred Super League round one clash with Salford Red Devils.

But when Fusitu’a strained a calf just before that game, which was likely to mean a spell on the sidelines, he was booked in for an operation which he and the club hope will prevent more issues later in the year. “It is a bit frustrating,” Fusitu’a admitted.

I just can’t get any luck at the moment. All I can do is control what I can control and try to get back as quickly as I can and make sure I am all good to go when I do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old had surgery last Thursday. “It’s not a very big operation,” he added. “Any operation is serious, but this one wasn’t too bad, they just needed to clean out my knee and there wasn’t anything in there they didn’t expect to see.

David Fusitu'a training throughout pre-season, but was ruled out on the eve of the campaign after being told he needed surgery on a knee. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“I just have to crack on now. I had a pretty decent pre-season and I was training well up until that last week. It is frustrating, but I have got to take some positives out of it. It was a bit of a shock, but the aim for me now is to look forward.