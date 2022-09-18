Leeds Rhinos news: Huge blow as TWO more players ruled out of Grand Final

Aidan SAezer. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Smith said half-back Aidan Sezer will miss the final after suffering a head injury in last Friday’s semi-final win at St Helens.

He also revealed second-rower Morgan Gannonm, who missed the semi-final because of concussion, has also been ruled out of the tilte decider.

Rhinos had already confirmed centre Harry Newman will not play again this year, because of hamstring damage.