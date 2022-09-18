Leeds Rhinos news: Huge blow as TWO more players ruled out of Grand Final
Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed Leeds Rhinos will be without two more players for Saturday’s Grand Final against St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:36 am
Smith said half-back Aidan Sezer will miss the final after suffering a head injury in last Friday’s semi-final win at St Helens.
He also revealed second-rower Morgan Gannonm, who missed the semi-final because of concussion, has also been ruled out of the tilte decider.
Rhinos had already confirmed centre Harry Newman will not play again this year, because of hamstring damage.
More to follow.