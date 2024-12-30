Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new face, but familiar name, is part of Leeds Rhinos’ preparations for the 2025 season.

Academy prospect Joe Diskin has been training with Rhinos’ senior squad and got a taste of first team action in the win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. That came 20 years after his father Matt Diskin was man of the match for Leeds in their maiden Super League Grand Final triumph, against Bradford Bulls at Old Trafford.

Diskin senior made the first of his 264 appearances for Rhinos in February, 2001. He played in four Grand Final-winning sides before joining Bradford ahead of the 2011 season. He later had spells as coach at Batley Bulldogs and Oldham.- Lore and Dacx – in Rhinos’ system.

Leeds Rhinos' Joe Diskin faces up to Harvey Smith, of Wakefield Trinity, during the Boxing Day game. Picture by Tony Johnson.

For Joe Diskin, the Christmas fixture was a dream come true. “I am a Rhinos fan,” he confirmed. “I was born into it, I couldn’t not have been, could I?”

Despite the family connection, both generations are keen for the teenager to make a name for himself in his own right. “He’s a big supporter,” he said of his dad. “But he has said it’s my time now, ‘you make your own name’, which is good for me.”

The 17-year-old joined Rhinos’ youth system from the Dewsbury Moor community club in 2021 and is contracted to Leeds until the end of 2026. Initially a full-back, he moved to hooker - the role played by his father - midway through the 2024 academy campaign.

Teenager Joe Diskin hopes to make a name for himself with Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’m not actually sure what my position is yet,” he admitted. “I can play hooker or full-back and I am happy to play in either.”

It is early days in his career, but Diskin reckons playing in front of a near-11,000 crowd was a priceless experience. He recalled: “It was really good. It’s mad how much nerves do take a toll on you. I had a few dropped balls but after that, once I settled in, I was sweet - I was in the flow of the game. I’ll be better for the experience, 100 per cent.”

Diskin is one of several academy players who have trained with the full-time squad in pre-season. That gives them a taste of what is required at the elite level and allows 13-on-13 games in practice. “Hopefully I can push on and try and work myself into the team,” he added.

“A the moment I am just learning and learning off other players, but that’s the aim in the long-run. This pre-season has been really good, it is tough, but I have learned a lot. The training is class, rugby league is the best job ever and to make that full-time, I’d love to do that.”