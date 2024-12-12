All the club’s big names are now into preparations for the new campaign, which begins in two months’ time, but some young prospects are working alongside the full-time squad. Bringing in players from the academy ranks gives them experience and allows for 13-on-13 sessions in practice.
Here’s a look at some of the players who have been training with the senior group, but have yet to make their first team debut - plus a couple of members of staff who fans may recognise, but not know.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Leeds Rhinos' pre-season training is in full swing and there are some unfamiliar faces in the mix this time. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Fergus McCormack
The 18-year-old half-back trained with Rhinos’ full-time squad at times last season and is contracted to the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. George Brown
Signed from Dewsbury Celtic, the teenage former rugby union half-back, left of picture, is contracted to Leeds for the next three seasons. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Harley Thomas
The teenage centre was signed from Dewsbury Celtic and is under contract until the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Jack Smith
The 19-year-old ex-Featherstone Lions back has featured in previous pre-season games and had spells at Championship clubs Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last season. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Joe Butterfield
A teenage prop signed from Lock Lane in Castleford. He is tied to Rhinos until the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson
