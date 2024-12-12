Meet the young Leeds Rhinos players setting sights on Super League in first team training

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Dec 2024, 19:14 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 20:22 BST
Some unfamiliar faces have been training with Leeds Rhinos in pre-season.

All the club’s big names are now into preparations for the new campaign, which begins in two months’ time, but some young prospects are working alongside the full-time squad. Bringing in players from the academy ranks gives them experience and allows for 13-on-13 sessions in practice.

Here’s a look at some of the players who have been training with the senior group, but have yet to make their first team debut - plus a couple of members of staff who fans may recognise, but not know.

Leeds Rhinos' pre-season training is in full swing and there are some unfamiliar faces in the mix this time.

1. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos' pre-season training is in full swing and there are some unfamiliar faces in the mix this time. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The 18-year-old half-back trained with Rhinos’ full-time squad at times last season and is contracted to the end of 2027.

2. Fergus McCormack

The 18-year-old half-back trained with Rhinos’ full-time squad at times last season and is contracted to the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Signed from Dewsbury Celtic, the teenage former rugby union half-back, left of picture, is contracted to Leeds for the next three seasons.

3. George Brown

Signed from Dewsbury Celtic, the teenage former rugby union half-back, left of picture, is contracted to Leeds for the next three seasons. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The teenage centre was signed from Dewsbury Celtic and is under contract until the end of 2027.

4. Harley Thomas

The teenage centre was signed from Dewsbury Celtic and is under contract until the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The 19-year-old ex-Featherstone Lions back has featured in previous pre-season games and had spells at Championship clubs Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last season.

5. Jack Smith

The 19-year-old ex-Featherstone Lions back has featured in previous pre-season games and had spells at Championship clubs Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last season. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A teenage prop signed from Lock Lane in Castleford. He is tied to Rhinos until the end of 2027.

6. Joe Butterfield

A teenage prop signed from Lock Lane in Castleford. He is tied to Rhinos until the end of 2027. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice