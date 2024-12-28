Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A taste of first team action will be invaluable for some of Leeds Rhinos’ most promising young players, coach Brad Arthur reckons.

Arthur fielded his strongest-available side in the opening period of the Boxing Day derby with Wakefield Trinity and Rhinos eased into a 12-0 lead, before a host of changes after the interval. The visitors rallied to go 16-12 ahead with seven minutes left, but teenager George Brown’s try - converted by Jack Sinfield - sent Leeds’ fans home happy.

Rhinos had an academy/reserves side on the field by the end of the game, including Brown, Jack Smith, Joe Diskin, Presley Cassell, Jacob Stead, Harley Thomas and Marcus Qareqare who have all trained with the first team in pre-season. “They have done bits and pieces,” Arthur said.

George Brown scrambles over the line to score for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It [Boxing Day] was an experience for them. I knew they’d get a few things wrong, but it was about how they responded. They did get a few things wrong, but they responded all right and they kept going. It is experience you can’t give them through training. The only way they can get it is by playing.”

Brown’s try came straight from the restart after Trinity had gone ahead, the half-back taking advantage of a wicked bounce to power over the line. “It was great for him,” Arthur said of Brown, who - like Thomas and Qareqare - was not on the official teamsheet.

“When I told him he was going to get an opportunity, that he might get a bit of game time, he couldn’t take the smile off his face, which was a great response. He’s tenacious, committed and he competes hard. He wanted that ball and that try more than they wanted to stop him, so it was good for him.”