20 years on: brilliant memories from Leeds Rhinos' 1st Super League Grand Final win

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Twenty years ago Leeds Rhinos won the Grand Final for the first time to begin the greatest era in the club’s history.

On October 16, 2004, Leeds ended a 32-year wait to be crowned champions when they defeated arch-rivals Bradford Bulls 16-8 at Old Trafford. The triumph capped a remarkable first season under coach Tony Smith.

Though they suffered an early Challenge Cup defeat, Leeds were beaten only twice in the regular league season and finished nine points clear of second-placed Bulls on the table. Danny McGuire emerged as the most exciting young player in the competition and he and teammates Keith Senior, Marcus Bai, Matt Diskin and mid-season signing Ali Lauitiiti were all named in the Super League Dream Team. Two of those were Leeds’ match winners at Old Trafford.

Hooker Diskin scored Leeds’ opening try en-route to being named man of the match and McGuire sealed the win with a glorious late touchdown to spark incredible scenes of jubilation on and off the pitch. The following day, a huge crowd packed Leeds’ Millennium Square for the new champions’ homecoming.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there on both occasions and captured these superb images of an incredible two days in the club’s history.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the Super League trophy after beating Bradford Bulls in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 16, 2004.

1. Champions!

Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the Super League trophy after beating Bradford Bulls in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 16, 2004. Photo: Steve Riding

Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield opened the Grand Final scoring with a penalty goal after four minutes.

2. Kevin Sinfield penalty goal

Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield opened the Grand Final scoring with a penalty goal after four minutes. Photo: Steve Riding

Eventual man of the match Matt Diskin scores Leeds Rhinos' opening try.

3. Matt Diskin try

Eventual man of the match Matt Diskin scores Leeds Rhinos' opening try. Photo: Steve Riding

The Rhinos number nine celebrates after scoring thier first try.

4. Matt Diskin try

The Rhinos number nine celebrates after scoring thier first try. Photo: Steve Riding

Jamie Jones-Buchanan charges at Bradford Bulls' Stuart Fielden and Rob Parker.

5. Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Jamie Jones-Buchanan charges at Bradford Bulls' Stuart Fielden and Rob Parker. Photo: Steve Riding

He's got no hair, but he was everywhere: Rhinos' Keith Senior runs into Bradford Bulls defenders Stuart Reardon and Iestyn Harris.

6. Keith Senior

He's got no hair, but he was everywhere: Rhinos' Keith Senior runs into Bradford Bulls defenders Stuart Reardon and Iestyn Harris. Photo: Steve Riding

