20 years on: brilliant memories from Leeds Rhinos' 1st Super League Grand Final win

On October 16, 2004, Leeds ended a 32-year wait to be crowned champions when they defeated arch-rivals Bradford Bulls 16-8 at Old Trafford. The triumph capped a remarkable first season under coach Tony Smith.

Though they suffered an early Challenge Cup defeat, Leeds were beaten only twice in the regular league season and finished nine points clear of second-placed Bulls on the table. Danny McGuire emerged as the most exciting young player in the competition and he and teammates Keith Senior, Marcus Bai, Matt Diskin and mid-season signing Ali Lauitiiti were all named in the Super League Dream Team. Two of those were Leeds’ match winners at Old Trafford.

Hooker Diskin scored Leeds’ opening try en-route to being named man of the match and McGuire sealed the win with a glorious late touchdown to spark incredible scenes of jubilation on and off the pitch. The following day, a huge crowd packed Leeds’ Millennium Square for the new champions’ homecoming.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there on both occasions and captured these superb images of an incredible two days in the club’s history.

1 . Champions! Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the Super League trophy after beating Bradford Bulls in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 16, 2004. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Kevin Sinfield penalty goal Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield opened the Grand Final scoring with a penalty goal after four minutes. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Matt Diskin try Eventual man of the match Matt Diskin scores Leeds Rhinos' opening try. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Matt Diskin try The Rhinos number nine celebrates after scoring thier first try. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Jamie Jones-Buchanan Jamie Jones-Buchanan charges at Bradford Bulls' Stuart Fielden and Rob Parker. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales