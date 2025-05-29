Injury blow for Castleford Tigers' ex-Leeds Rhinos forward ahead of Warrington Wolves showdown
Muizz Mustapha will miss tomorrow’s (Friday) trip to Wembley-bound Warrington Wolves because of a facial injury. Fellow front-rower Tom Amone is also ruled out after both “came off second-best” in legal collisions with Rhinos’ rampaging substitute Sam Lisone.
Mustapha passed his head injury assessment on the day, but coach Danny McGuire revealed what was at first thought to be a bad black eye has proved more serious. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), McGuire confirmed: “There’s actually a small fracture in his cheekbone. We are waiting for further news on that, how long it will keep him out - whether it will be an extended period or he is going to be able to protect it and carry on playing.
“He is tough, he will put his hand up when he’s available, so we are just waiting for a bit more information from the specialist. Sam Lisone took two of our forwards out, he was really strong - Muizz threw himself in front and came off second-best, but hopefully it won’t be too long.”
Amone is going through the mandatory concussion protocol after failing his head assessment during last week’s game. He has also been carrying a groin injury, but McGuire said: “I don’t think it is anything major, it settled down pretty quickly.
“He seems okay, he has said he’s fine. He was pretty good after the game, he didn’t have any issues regarding the concussion. It was a decent collision, but I am hoping he will be fine for the game after the [Challenge Cup final] break.”
George Griffin is available following injury, fellow forward George Hill has been drafted into Tigers’ 21-man squad after being recalled from a loan spell at Salford Red Devils and on-loan Warrington prop Dan Okoro is eligible to play. McGuire said: “Dan probably didn’t have his best 20 minutes the other day and he’s keen to put that right against his parent club. We are a little bit light in the middles and back-row; it is something we are looking to strengthen, but it’s up to the lads [who play this week] to show me what they are about.”
Hooker Judah Rimbu, who was not selected for the past two matches , is back in contention, though McGuire admitted he is “still just on the fringes”. Centre Josh Hodson, who had been on loan at Widnes Vikings, featured alongside Rimbu for Tigers’ reserves last week and has also been drafted into the 21.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but brought forward to give Warrington two extra days to prepare for next Saturday’s Challenge Cup final against Hull KR. McGuire admitted he’s “not sure” if it’s a good time to play them, but insisted: “A lot of our focus has been about ourselves and tidying some areas up. Some of their players will have an eye on it [Wembley], but it’s up to us to start well and put it on them and then anything can happen.”
He added: “The last month has been pleasing. We haven’t got the results we’d like, but I think you can see the boys are trying hard and competing and they are going to need to do that on Friday against a team that are pretty desperate to win as well.”
Warrington Wolves: from Crowther, Currie, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, Hartill, Holroyd, King, Lindop, Philbin, Powell, Ratchford, Russell, Sneyd, Tai, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Whitehead, Wood, Vaughan, Yates.
Castleford Tigers: from Hoy, Cini, I Senior, Asi, Milnes, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman, Rimbu, Griffin, Robb, Hodson, S Hall, L Senior, Simm, Hill, Okoro, Singleton, Salabio, Atkin.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.