The result left him “frustrated”, but coach Danny McGuire had no criticism for any of his players following Castleford Tigers’ 29-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Tigers trailed 7-0 at half-time and got back to within a point of the visitors a minute into the second period, but a huge defensive effort and Leeds’ size advantage eventually took their toll. Rhinos Hall of Fame member McGuire felt the margin flattered his former club and insisted: “I am really, really pleased with my boys.”

He said: “I thought they worked tirelessly and they were really committed. I feel the scoreline didn’t reflect the contest, that game was never a 20-odd-point win, it was close. I have spoken to a couple of the Leeds boys and they were in a contest and they know it.

“Four tries from kicks and they took their opportunities. Sport and rugby league is about moments and they had a couple more moments than us, but there’s lots and lots of positives for us to take from that game - the way we worked hard and scrambled defensively.

Coach Danny McGuire seen after Castleford Tigers' loss to Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We didn’t get many opportunities down their end to really create anything, but they worked hard and were really committed to each other and that’s all I ask. I am not pleased because we lost - the result is always the most important thing, but you can take a defeat if you’ve left everything out there and I think they did that.”

McGuire felt Tigers coped well during Liam Horne’s 10 minutes in the sin-bin and with the loss of prop Tom Amone to a head injury and refused to blame Innes Senior for an error which handed Rhinos their second try soon after Castleford had scored. “There’s a bit of frustration, but that’s the game,” he added.

“I suppose from a Leeds point of view, you’ve got to put yourself in position to take advantage. Innes was very good all night, really strong, he made one mistake and Leeds capitalised. Then they had a deflection from a kick and it is pleasing defensively they haven’t come through us. Some of those tries we've conceded are stoppable, but kick tries are probably the ones you can cope with the most.

Caastleford Tigers' Liam Horne of Castleford is sin-binned by referee Liam Rush. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We worked hard, there’s no getting away from the fact we’ve done some really good things and we can take loads of positives. It was just a few moments that cost us.”

Substitute prop Sam Lisone scored two tries for Rhinos and both Amone and Muizz Mustapha were hurt trying to stop him. “I’m glad I’m not playing any more,” McGuire admitted. “He was good when he came on, he added some impact and some size and really lifted Leeds.

“Their bench was as strong as any team in the competition. They made a difference, but I thought Muizz threw himself about like a mad man. It wasn’t perfect from him everywhere, but he tries so hard and that’s all I ask. He’s probably five stone lighter than Lisone and he’s throwing himself in front of him at the back end of the game. Their bench was good and probably the difference a little bit.”