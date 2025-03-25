Castleford Tigers man's loan move to Salford Red Devils confirmed ahead of Hull FC visit

Castleford Tigers have confirmed a first team forward’s loan move to one of their Super League rivals.

Forward George Hill has joined Salford Red Devils on a month’s loan, six days after Brad Singleton made the opposite move. Singleton, a front-rower, has signed a contract until the end of 2026 and made his Tigers debut in last Saturday’s 26-4 home defeat by Catalans Dragons.

Hill was Castleford’s 18th man for that game and Tigers have named only a 20-man squad for Thursday’s visit of Hull FC. A club statement today (Tuesday) said: “Castleford Tigers can announce that George Hill has joined Super League club Salford Red Devils with immediate effect. As part of the Tigers’ addition of Brad Singleton to their playing squad, the clubs agreed the one-month loan of Hill to the Red Devils leading through to the end of April.”

Castleford Tigers prop George Hill. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sheffield-born Hill, 20, joined Tigers from the Doncaster Toll Bar community club and made his Tigers debut last year, when he featured 13 times in Betfred Super League. He has also played on loan/dual-registration for Whitehaven and Batley Bulldogs and signed a contract extension, to the end of 2027, last May.

His only Castleford appearance so far this year was at loose-forward in the win against Salford on March 7. He was an unused substitute away to Leeds Rhinos the previous week.