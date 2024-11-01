Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu.

The hooker or half-back is the reigning Queensland Cup player of the year after scoring 16 tries in 23 appearances for PNG Hunters during the 2024 season.

Rimbu, who has signed a two-year deal, is part of Papua New Guinea’s squad for the current Pacific Bowl tournament - alongside Tigers’ Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo - and was a try scorer in a 22-10 defeat of Fiji two weeks ago.

Castleford Tigers signing Judah Rimbu scores for Papua New Guinea during their away win over Fiji in a Pacific Championships clash two weeks ago at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Picture by Pita Simpson/Getty Images.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “Judah has had an exceptional year and has generated a lot of interest in his services, so to win the race for his signature is very pleasing. He is an exciting player and will bring a lot of spark to the team.”