Castleford Tigers confirm Judah Rimbu signing as 'exciting' talent completes move from PNG Hunters
The hooker or half-back is the reigning Queensland Cup player of the year after scoring 16 tries in 23 appearances for PNG Hunters during the 2024 season.
Rimbu, who has signed a two-year deal, is part of Papua New Guinea’s squad for the current Pacific Bowl tournament - alongside Tigers’ Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo - and was a try scorer in a 22-10 defeat of Fiji two weeks ago.
Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “Judah has had an exceptional year and has generated a lot of interest in his services, so to win the race for his signature is very pleasing. He is an exciting player and will bring a lot of spark to the team.”