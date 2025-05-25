Injury update as Castleford Tigers lose 2 stars for Warrington Wolves game after defeat by Leeds Rhinos
Star prop Tom Amone has been ruled out after failing a head injury assessment (hia) during the 29-6 home loss to Leeds Rhinos yesterday (Saturday). And captain Sam Wood is unlikely to return after missing that match through injury.
Amone was hurt trying to tackle Rhinos front-rower Sam Lisone. Coach Danny McGuire confirmed: “He was all right at the end. It was a pretty decent knock and he will miss next week now. He was carrying a groin problem anyway so it may be a bit of a blessing he gets some time to sort that out and get on top of that. It will leave us light again in the middle, physically and size-wise, but we committed well [on Saturday]. It’s a bit of a problem, but we’ll deal with it.”
Explaining why Wood missed the derby, McGuire said: “Woody has been struggling with a shoulder problem for a few weeks. He has tried, he has played through it and played tough, but he just couldn’t get through training this week. He’s probably a few weeks away. He will hopefully be back after the [Challenge Cup final] break.”
Louis Senior came into the centres, having made his return from a year-long injury layoff as a substitute six days earlier in the win against Salford Red Devils. McGuire said: “He was ready and I thought he was very good. I am really liking some of the stuff he is doing. He has had a tough couple of years with injury, but I thought he and Innes [Senior, who was alongside his brother on the left flank] looked really good. I’d just like us to get them more ball and more opportunities.”
There was better news about replacement forward Muizz Mustapha. He underwent a concussion check late in the contest - also after trying to halt Lisone - and McGuire revealed: “He is fine - he passed his hia. He has got the biggest shiner you have ever seen, but that’s what happens when you run into a truck, I suppose.”
