Injury update as Castleford Tigers lose 2 stars for Warrington Wolves game after defeat by Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers will be without two key players for Friday’s visit to Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves.

Star prop Tom Amone has been ruled out after failing a head injury assessment (hia) during the 29-6 home loss to Leeds Rhinos yesterday (Saturday). And captain Sam Wood is unlikely to return after missing that match through injury.

Amone was hurt trying to tackle Rhinos front-rower Sam Lisone. Coach Danny McGuire confirmed: “He was all right at the end. It was a pretty decent knock and he will miss next week now. He was carrying a groin problem anyway so it may be a bit of a blessing he gets some time to sort that out and get on top of that. It will leave us light again in the middle, physically and size-wise, but we committed well [on Saturday]. It’s a bit of a problem, but we’ll deal with it.”

Star prop Tom Amone is examined after suffering a head knock during Castleford Tigers' defeat by Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Explaining why Wood missed the derby, McGuire said: “Woody has been struggling with a shoulder problem for a few weeks. He has tried, he has played through it and played tough, but he just couldn’t get through training this week. He’s probably a few weeks away. He will hopefully be back after the [Challenge Cup final] break.”

Louis Senior came into the centres, having made his return from a year-long injury layoff as a substitute six days earlier in the win against Salford Red Devils. McGuire said: “He was ready and I thought he was very good. I am really liking some of the stuff he is doing. He has had a tough couple of years with injury, but I thought he and Innes [Senior, who was alongside his brother on the left flank] looked really good. I’d just like us to get them more ball and more opportunities.”

There was better news about replacement forward Muizz Mustapha. He underwent a concussion check late in the contest - also after trying to halt Lisone - and McGuire revealed: “He is fine - he passed his hia. He has got the biggest shiner you have ever seen, but that’s what happens when you run into a truck, I suppose.”