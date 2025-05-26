A player has been charged following Leeds Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers on Saturday.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers hooker Liam Horne was sin-binned inside the opening 10 minutes after tripping Jake Connor in-goal as the Leeds stand-off attempted to get in place to take a tap restart. Castleford didn’t concede during their spell with 12 players, but went on to lose the game 29-6.

After studying the incident, the RFL’s match review panel today charged Horne with a grade B trip. He received three penalty points - his first of the season - and was fined, but is available for Friday’s trip to Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caastleford Tigers' Liam Horne is sin-binned by referee Liam Rush during the 29-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Horne was one of only three players to receive penalty points following Betfred Super League round 12. The other charges both came from Hull KR’s win at Warrington, which was a rehearsal for the sides’ Wembley showdown on June 7. The Robins’ Jez Litten was charged with grade A head contact and handed one point, taking his total for the past 12 months to two. He faces no further action.

Teammate Dean Hadley received three penalty points for grade B dangerous contact. His total for the year is now 4.5 and he was fined. Under the new totting up procedure introduced this season, suspensions only come into force once a player reaches six points.