A year ago Leeds Rhinos looked to be on the cusp of better things, but it didn’t take long for the wheels to come off. So, what reasons are there to think they’ll get it right this time?

The only thing that really matters is what happens when the first whistle blows, but there is a positive feeling around AMT Headingley as Rhinos prepare to take on Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round one on Saturday.

Starved of success since the Challenge Cup win in 2020, Rhinos fans have heard it all before, but big changes have been made which look capable of bearing fruit. Leeds have a new-look squad to the one which started last season, a different coach and fresh blood at the top of their rugby department.

Working together, team boss Brad Arthur and sporting director Ian Blease have focussed on strengthening obvious areas of weakness, which were exposed when Rhinos finished eighth in Super League - for the second successive season - five months ago. To compete for honours this year, Rhinos will need to be fitter, have more go-forward, spend longer in good ball and make fewer mistakes.

Samoan international Keenan Palasia has been signed to make Leeds tougher in the middle of the field and he will be supported by Cooper Jenkins, who was rated as one of the best Australian-based forwards playing outside the NRL last year. Rhinos - Ash Handley in particular - scored some outstanding long-range tries in 2024, but too often that was because they weren’t building pressure on the opposition’s line.

With Palasia and Jenkins taking Leeds forward, off the back of strong early carries by Ryan Hall, that should be less of an issue now. Even at 37, veteran winger Hall, back at his spiritual home after six seasons away, is another quality addition. Rhinos were hoping for similar from Maika Sivo on the other flank - plus a hat full of tries. Sadly, an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in pre-season will keep him off the field throughout 2025, which is a major blow.

Rhinos have used Sivo’s overseas quota spot to bring in Aussie centre Ethan Clark-Wood, but he hasn’t played in the NRL and is an unknown quantity. The really intriguing recruit is former Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and England man Jake Connor, who is set to start the season at full-back during number one Lachie Miller’s recovery from hamstring and calf injuries.

Connor is a maverick, but makes things happen and was impressive in pre-season. He could be Rhinos’ x-factor this year, but still has a fight on his hands to secure a regular place in the 17. Miller remains first-choice full-back, Clark-Wood has been signed to cover centre and Jack Sinfield is back-up half, so that’s a puzzle for Arthur to solve.

Improving his squad’s fitness was a priority for the coach in pre-season and whether he has succeeded or not will only be known when they are put under pressure, but Rhinos have been working hard since mid-November and pre-season games suggest they are a tight unit. Leeds made more handling errors than any other Super League team last term and have to be better in that area. Mistakes often happen under fatigue, so improved fitness will help - and in turn, if Rhinos complete more sets, they’ll have less energy-sapping defence to do.

There were positive signs in the warm-up games, though it’s still an area in need of improvement. Encouragingly, however, when the ball was dropped, or penalties conceded, Rhinos tended to react well, which hasn’t been the case for a few seasons. Rhinos weren’t good at holding on to a lead last year and that is something else Arthur has prioritised. Their mentality has to be better.

There are still doubts over the depth of the squad. With Miller and Sivo on the casualty list, along with young three-quarters Ned McCormack and Max Simpson, Leeds can’t afford many more injuries in the backs. Up front, another experienced second-rower would have been welcome, but - particularly if Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon - both make a successful return from last year’s long layoff - Rhinos look in better shape than they have for a while.

The likes of Miller, halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers will all be better with a full year at Leeds - and a Brad Arthur pre-season - under their belt. Croft was good in 2024, in difficult circumstances, but should have more opportunity to play on the front foot this time.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and loose-forward/co-captain Cameron Smith are two others who look set for a big season, while Gannon - if he stays fit - could establish himself as one of the European game’s best young forwards. Emerging players to watch out for include full-back Alfie Edgell and winger Riley Lumb, who both showed encouraging promise when they got an opportunity last year.

Big things are expected of Presley Cassell, an academy youngster who has been promoted into the full-time squad, but it might be too soon for him to break into the first team this year, though Jack Smith and Toby Warren may get a debut chance.