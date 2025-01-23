Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a setback ahead of their league campaign starting next month, but a long-term casualty will make his return this weekend.

Coach Brad Arthur today confirmed full-back Lachie Miller has been ruled out of the Betfred Super League derby at home to Wakefield Trinity in three weeks’ time. In more positive news, second-rower Morgan Gannon will take to the field for the first time in a year when Rhinos host Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on Sunday.

Miller missed Rhinos’ final two games of 2024 because of a hamstring problem and suffered a recurrence in the off-season. He had hoped to be available for round one, but - speaking today (Thursday) at a press conference to preview this weekend’s match - Arthur revealed: “He is carrying a calf injury at the moment.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I don’t think he will be right for round one, he may be a couple of weeks after that. It’s not like a season-ender, but calves can be six-eight-week injuries so he may be back for round four onwards.”

Back-up full-back Alfie Edgell is also on the casualty list, with a broken jaw, so new signing Jake Connor will start in the number one role on Sunday. He scored a brace of tries from that position when Rhinos beat Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Gannon has not played since suffering a concussion in a pre-season game against Hull KR on February 4 last year. That was his second head knock in successive pre-season matches, following a similar issue at the end of 2022 and he was subsequently stood down for the whole campaign.

“It has been a long time for him,” Arthur said. “I have yet to see him play a game live, I am looking forward to it and I think all the boys are quite excited for him to get back out on the field.

Full-back Lachie Miller will miss Super League round one, coach Brad Arthur has confirmed. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“All the signs have been really positive from him. To help him out, we are going to start him and run him around for 20-25 minutes, then give him a good rest and put him back on later in the second-half, so we don’t ask him to do too much in his first game back.

“We think after the warm-up, starting him will be the best thing for him, physically and mentally. Instead of him sitting around waiting, we’ll get him straight out there and into it.”

Rhinos’ side for Sunday is: Jake Connor, Maika Sivo, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, Morgan Gannon, Cameron Smith. Subs Joe Diskin, Harley Thomas, James McDonnell, George Brown, Sam Lisone, Cooper, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Jack Smith, Toby Warren.