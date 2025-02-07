Former Man of Steel Brodie Croft says Leeds Rhinos will be going “all-in” against amateurs Wests Warriors on Saturday.

Rhinos are one of three Super League clubs playing non-league opponents in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round, with St Helens facing West Hull and Hull FC taking on York Acorn. But while Rhinos’ two rivals have named a host of young players in their 21, Leeds coach Brad Arthur will select from a star-packed initial squad.

Sixteen of Rhinos’ top-20, in squad number terms, are in contention to feature against the Southern Conference visitors and three of those not included are ruled out through injury. Outlining Rhinos’ attitude towards the game, stand-off Croft insisted: “We are respecting the opposition by putting out a strong team and we have to approach it the best way we can, to hold ourselves to our standards and how we want to perform and what we want to do.

“Any time we pull on a Leeds jersey this year it is an important game, regardless of who the opposition is. It’s the start of our Challenge Cup journey and we have high hopes for this competition.”

Croft stressed everyone in Rhinos’s camp knows the risks of going into a game with a half-hearted approach. “Injuries happen, bad habits can come out,” he warned. “We are definitely going all-in. Any time we pull on a Leeds jersey this year we want to put in a performance the fans and our teammates can be proud of and BA [Arthur] can be happy with. He holds everyone to account and I think that has been really good for this team.”

Leeds haven’t won a Challenge Cup tie since lifting the trophy at Wembley five years ago. Croft’s record in the competition is played four, lost three, so he’s as desperate as anyone for a good run this year. “It’s not a great record,” he admitted. “It’s an extremely tough competition; being a do or die game every time you play in it, you have to be on.

“We’ve spoken about what we want to drive for in this Challenge Cup and I’ve got full belief in the boys and what we are capable of achieving. The beauty of the competition is everyone has that chance of winning four games to get to Wembley. Everyone has equal opportunity and it’s up to you as a team to grasp it.”

Rhinos’ first competitive game of 2025 comes exactly a week before their Super League opener at home to Wakefield Trinity. Leeds were kept in training for two weeks after their final match last year and have been in pre-season since November.

“Everyone always speaks about how well pre-season has gone, but you don’t really know until you get into the season,” Croft admitted. “Then you get a true reflection, but the boys have been ripping in and buying into what BA wants us to be about this season. Personally, I feel as fit and strong as I ever have, so I am really looking forward to it and what it entails.”