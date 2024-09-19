'Certainly got plenty of options': Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur reveals recruitment latest
Six first teamers - including four members of the initial 21 named for tomorrow’s final game of the regular season, at Hull KR - have been confirmed as leaving Rhinos this autumn. Winger Ryan Hall, who is returning to Leeds from Friday’s opponents, is the only signing announced so far, having penned a deal back in April.
As things stand, Rhinos have two vacancies on their overseas quota for 2025 and are looking at home and overseas. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) Arthur said there has been “no massive movement” in terms of recruitment, but he is confident the squad will be stronger next year.
“I’ve left that with Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease],” Arthur said. “We have certainly got plenty of options, we are just making sure we know exactly what direction we want to go in terms of how much space we might have on the [salary] cap and not rush into anything. But we are certainly looking to strengthen the roster. I don’t know about very different, but it will be different.”
It is no secret Rhinos are looking to bring in a prop-forward, but Arthur stressed the main objective is to increase competition for places. “We are not concerned about anything, we just want to strengthen,” he added.
“We don’t mind strengthening in that [front-row] area and maybe a couple of outside-backs. It’s just about adding a bit more depth and having everyone competing for spots.”
Second-rower Rhyse Martin’s departure to Hull KR will leave Rhinos without an experienced goal kicker, which could also be a factor in recruitment. Arthur revealed: “We have got a few guys who are happy to try their hand at that in the pre-season and do some practice, but also, if we look to strengthen in the backs, if someone can goal kick that will certainly help.”
Some spots in Leeds’ top-30 roster for next year are likely to go to young players who didn’t have a squad number at the start of 2024. Centre Ned McCormack, forward Ben Littlewood and winger Riley Lumb will all be in contention for a place higher up the pecking order after making their Betfred Super League debut this term.
“Come the start of the year, everyone’s on equal playing ground,” the coach insisted. “[Team selection] will come off the back of training and who’s performing well at training and throughout the trial [pre-season games] period.
“I don’t really have a policy that I need so many old guys or young guys in there. Whoever’s best for us to win round one, from one-17, that is who will be in. If they are one-gamers, or 100-gamers, or 200-games doesn’t matter to me.
“I will be picking the guys who have shown they want to be in the team. The team generally picks itself. We need to pick the players who have performed at their best or who are ready to try and win.”
