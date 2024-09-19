Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is no shortage of players willing to join Leeds Rhinos next year, coach Brad Arthur says.

As things stand, Rhinos have two vacancies on their overseas quota for 2025 and are looking at home and overseas. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) Arthur said there has been “no massive movement” in terms of recruitment, but he is confident the squad will be stronger next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve left that with Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease],” Arthur said. “We have certainly got plenty of options, we are just making sure we know exactly what direction we want to go in terms of how much space we might have on the [salary] cap and not rush into anything. But we are certainly looking to strengthen the roster. I don’t know about very different, but it will be different.”

It is no secret Rhinos are looking to bring in a prop-forward, but Arthur stressed the main objective is to increase competition for places. “We are not concerned about anything, we just want to strengthen,” he added.

“We don’t mind strengthening in that [front-row] area and maybe a couple of outside-backs. It’s just about adding a bit more depth and having everyone competing for spots.”

Second-rower Rhyse Martin’s departure to Hull KR will leave Rhinos without an experienced goal kicker, which could also be a factor in recruitment. Arthur revealed: “We have got a few guys who are happy to try their hand at that in the pre-season and do some practice, but also, if we look to strengthen in the backs, if someone can goal kick that will certainly help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure of Rhyse Martin, seen landing a goal against Wigan Warriors last month, will leave Leeds Rhinos without an experienced kicker. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Some spots in Leeds’ top-30 roster for next year are likely to go to young players who didn’t have a squad number at the start of 2024. Centre Ned McCormack, forward Ben Littlewood and winger Riley Lumb will all be in contention for a place higher up the pecking order after making their Betfred Super League debut this term.

“Come the start of the year, everyone’s on equal playing ground,” the coach insisted. “[Team selection] will come off the back of training and who’s performing well at training and throughout the trial [pre-season games] period.

“I don’t really have a policy that I need so many old guys or young guys in there. Whoever’s best for us to win round one, from one-17, that is who will be in. If they are one-gamers, or 100-gamers, or 200-games doesn’t matter to me.

“I will be picking the guys who have shown they want to be in the team. The team generally picks itself. We need to pick the players who have performed at their best or who are ready to try and win.”