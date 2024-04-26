Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hall will be 37 by the time he pulls on a Rhinos jersey next season, seven years after his previous appearance for the club. Despite his status as the fifth-highest try scorer in Leeds’ history, eyebrows were raised when Hall was signed for the final year of his playing career.

However, Smith insisted the current Hull KR winger is being brought back because of what he can offer on and off the field. “We’ve been looking for experienced players to complement the youth that are coming through,” Smith said.

“When a veteran English player - who has also spent a large chunk of his career at Leeds - became available, it was a good opportunity to have a chat and we aligned with a lot of our thinking. We are looking for more experience and voice for next year.

Ryan Hall seen scoring for Hull KR against London Broncos earlier this month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“It’s one for next year, but something we are excited by. Ryan is still playing at a very high level and age has proven not to be a factor at all.”

Smith believes Hall will be a positive influence on Rhinos’ young players, but stressed: “It’s about his performance on the field as well, that’s what we are looking for. He’s not just here to be a mentor or finish his career at the Rhinos - it’s to play well and help us to play better.

“The fact he is a Leeds person and a Rhinos player of the past is important. That’s part of it, but he is coming here to play well - that’s the priority. We have spoken at length about that. It’s not because he has been here before, it’s because he is playing well and still has plenty to offer.”

Young players like teenage three-quarter Ned McCormack - seen scoring against Hull KR in pre-season - will benefit from Ryan Hall's experience next term, Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says.

Meanwhile, Rhinos will be without at least six first-choice players for Sunday’s game at Hull FC and Smith has not ruled out loan deals to bolster the squad. He said: “We are always looking for possible loan options, particularly when you get into a little period with a few missing. But we are also very committed towards the development of our youth and the players coming through and to giving those kids opportunities.