Leeds Rhinos' goal kicking options analysed after Rhyse Martin exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marksman Rhyse Martin’s departure at the end of this season means Leeds Rhinos have to find a new goal kicker for 2025.

Martin has booted 408 goals in 124 games since joining Leeds from Canberra Raiders midway through the 2019 campaign. That tally includes 55 in Betfred Super League this term from 69 attempts, a strike rate of 79.71 per cent.

The Papua New Guinea captain has played every minute of every match for Leeds in 2024 and nobody else has landed a goal for the club since Aidan Sezer during a home win over Catalans Dragons in March, 2023. He will leave big boots to fill, so what are Leeds’ options for next season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearly, a potential signing who can kick goals will have added value for Rhinos following Martin’s exit. They have known for a while Martin could be on his way so that will have been factored into their recruitment plans, but it would have to be a player in a position they need to strengthen. Leeds would be unlikely to use valuable salary cap space - and possibly a place on the overseas quota - to bring someone in just for his kicking.

Rhyse Martin is a tough act for Leeds Rhinos' next goal kicker to follow. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Six of the current squad have kicked a goal during their professional career.

Lachie Miller.

The full-back seems the most likely candidate to take over duties from Martin, having landed 26 goals for Newcastle Knights in the NRL last year, with a success rate of 68.42 per cent. He has been practising kicks during Leeds’ pre-match warm-ups this term.

Harry Newman.

Lachie Miller, seen celebrating his try against Huddersfield last week, has kicked goals in the NRL. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The centre isn’t known for his goal kicking, but landed two penalties for Rhinos in an 18-12 defeat of Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley three years ago, when Martin did not play.

Ash Handley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger kicked a conversion from the right-hand touchline during the win over Giants mentioned above, before going off injured. That was the most recent of his two goals for Leeds, the other being in a loss at Hull KR early in the same season.

Brodie Croft.

Harry Newman, seen scoring a try against Huddersfield last week, has kicked two goals in his Leeds Rhinos career. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The former Salford Red Devils stand-off has yet to score a two-pointer in Super League. He was an occasional kicker for his first senior club, Melbourne Storm, landing five goals in 2018 and four the following year.

Cameron Smith.

The captain and loose-forward has one goal to his name for Leeds, converting a try by Trent Merrin against his hometown club Castleford Tigers at Headingley in 2019. Rhinos famously won that game through a golden-point extra-time drop goal by Brad Dwyer.

Jarrod O’Connor.

The hooker made his Rhinos debut at home to Catalans Dragons in 2020 and converted a try by Rhys Evans. Coach Richard Agar fielded a second-string side for the midweek match a few days before a Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors. O’Connor’s only other goal for Leeds came in similar circumstances at Warrington Wolves, four days ahead of the 2020 Challenge Cup final.

Jack Sinfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, whose father Kevin is the third most prolific kicker in rugby league history, has shown his mettle with the boot in pre-season games and for the lower grades, but has yet to land a goal at first team level and is currently third-choice half-back.