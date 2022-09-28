Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra has been in sizzling form for his country ahead of returning to Yorkshire this week.

And after initial injury issues, he has impressed early on under Jesse Marsch, scoring three times and assisting once from out wide in six appearances across all competitions.

Over the last week or so, Sinisterra has been competing in friendly fixtures with Colombia, who will not be involved in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sinisterra has been in superb form, scoring in a 4-1 win over Guatemala last week ahead of netting a superb brace on Tuesday night - local time.

Colombia were two goals down against Mexico heading into half-time, but Sinisterra netted twice in three minutes to get his nation onto level terms.

Wilmar Bernos went on to score the winner for Colombia in an encouraging win as they look to turn around recent fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first goal, Sinisterra climbed high above everyone else during a corner to head into the top corner.

And for the second, the Leeds winger swept a shot across goal, and a deflection helped the ball to nestle in the far corner.

You can see the goals below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinisterra’s goal last week was his first for his country, and after that one, he took to Instagram to capture his delight.

“Unique feeling of scoring my first goal with this shirt. I will always be proud to represent my country,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting this process with a victory was all we wanted, what we had been working for. Very happy for my first goal with the Colombian National Team and there will be many more.”