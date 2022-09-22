Leeds’ 29-day Premier League hiatus comes to an end on Sunday, October 2 as the Whites welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road for the second time this year.

Several members of Jesse Marsch’s first-team squad will have spent the preceding two weeks with their national sides in what is the final international break before this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Due to the unplanned and unforeseen break between club matches, international fixtures are likely to have been welcomed, as a method of retaining match fitness.

PUERTO ORDAZ, VENEZUELA - MARCH 29: Luis Sinisterra of Colombia reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match between Venezuela and Colombia at Estadio Cachamay on March 29, 2022 in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich is among those who should be involved in the vast majority of training in the week leading up to the Villa game.

Poland’s final match of the international window takes place on September 25, a whole week before Leeds’ next fixture.

Better yet, Poland’s last fixture is away to Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, meaning Klich could be back in West Yorkshire that evening and into training on Tuesday, September 27.

Similarly, Danish international Rasmus Kristensen’s international commitments come to a conclusion on September 25, leaving him a week to prepare for Villa, too.

Wilfried Gnonto’s schedule with the Italian national team finishes on Monday, September 26 in Budapest, suggesting a Wednesday return to training at Thorp Arch should be achievable.

The same situation befalls Illan Meslier whose international duty with France’s Under-21s ends on Monday, as well.

Diego Llorente faces a less relaxing schedule as Spain’s final fixture this month takes place on Tuesday, September 27 in Portugal, leaving the Spanish international only a few days before the game against Gerrard’s side.

That is assuming Llorente is given a day off to travel and recover before getting back into the swing of things on Thursday, September 29.

A similar scenario awaits USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson whose friendly against Saudi Arabia, to be played in Spain, takes place on September 27, too.

Luis Sinisterra’s schedule is the most tasking, as the Colombia international kicks off against Mexico at 3am BST on Wednesday, September 28.

That game takes place in Santa Clara, California days after a cross-country trip from New York City where the Colombia team are currently based.

Assuming Sinisterra returns to the United Kingdom immediately following Colombia’s game, he faces a 10-hour flight, potential jet-lag and consequently, the earliest he will be back in training will likely be Friday, September 30 – just two days before Villa arrive at Elland Road, casting doubt on his readiness for that particular game.

Leeds experienced a similar issue with Raphinha last season, returning from South America for the trip to Southampton, in which he was left out of the squad entirely having not trained.