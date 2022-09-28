Leeds United pair Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins were n form for England U19s yesterday, with both getting on the scoresheet as they beat Denmark U19s 4-2 in their Euros qualification tie.

Gyabi captained the side in their third win of the international break, while the latter made it an impressive 11 goals in just eight appearances this season.

Gyabi and Perkins signed from Manchester City and West Ham respectively this summer and could look to force their way into the first team set-up this season.

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UNITED HANDED BOOST IN PURSUIT OF CHELSEA ACE

Leeds United target Christian Pulisic will reportedly look to leave Stamford Bridge next summer. It is believed that Jesse Marsch is eager to bring his fellow American to Elland Road. (Dean Jones)

LIVERPOOL 'PUT OFF' BY BRIGHTON MIDFIELDER'S AGENT FEES

Liverpool's summer interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo was reportedly scuppered by the amount they would have to pay in agent fees. There was thoguht to be a number of different agencies claiming to represent the Ecuador international. (CBS Sports)

NEWCASTLE UTD CONSIDER FORWARD'S £27M RELEASE CLAUSE

Newcastle United are thought to be considering a move for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, who is believed to have a £27m release clause in his contract. Everton are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old after her scored his first goal for the Spanish club last month. (NewcastleWorld)

WEST HAM TARGET TO MAKE DECISION AFTER WORLD CUP

Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly set to make a decision on his future after the World Cup. West Ham had a £10.7m bid rejected for the Poland international in the summer, while AC Milan are among a number of other clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA EYE REUNION WITH ACADEMY PRODUCT

Chelsea are said to be very keen on bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club, with a €80m release clause available to them next summer. The Roma forward scored 17 goals in Serie A last season. (Corriere dello Sport)

MAN UTD TO REVIVE INTEREST IN SPAIN INTERNATIONAL

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has reportedly re-emerged on Manchester United's radar ahead of the January transfer window. The Spaniard is thought to have a release clause of around €65m. (La Razon)

ASTON VILLA TARGET 'DREAMS' OF PLAYING IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has admitted that his dream has always been to play in the Premier League. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has expressed interest in reuniting with the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)

INTER MILAN EYE SWOOP FOR LEICESTER OUTCAST

Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu if they lose Milan Skriniar next summer. The Turkish international's contract expires at t the end of the season and he hasn't played a minute in the Premier League since May. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

LIVERPOOL BOSS BLAMED FOR SADIO MANE DEPARTURE