Leeds United will return to Premier League action for the first time in a month when they welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch’s side head into the game looking for a first win in four league games against a Villa side sat three points and three places above the relegation zone.

The Whites boss will await the return of his international players this week and they will all be assessed ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Steven Gerrard’s side.

Some have experienced contrasting fortunes over the last week - as the headlines over the last 24 hours have suggested.

Whites midfielder criticised by national media

Tyler Adams is viewed as a key player within the United States set up as they prepare for this winter’s World Cup.

The Whites midfielder has shone during the early stages of his Elland Road career - but his latest appearance for the US has brought a negative response from the national media.

Adams was blasted for his performance in Friday’s 2-0 defeat against Japan, with the MLS site saying: “Adams worked hard on both sides of the ball, but the Leeds midfielder wasn’t able to find a way through Japan’s defense.

“His passing was limited to recycling the ball. In fairness, he didn’t get much help from the rest of midfield.”

Further criticism came from the same outlet following a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Their report read: “Adams did what Adams does. Covered ground, recycled possession, vocal leader. He really struggled to break down Saudi Arabia, circulating wide, when a more ambitious pass would have been rewarded.”

Leeds supporters will hope for more from Adams when he returns to Elland Road for the meeting with Villa.

Colombian greats impressed with Whites star

If Tyler Adams has struggled on international duty, the same can not be said for Whites team-mate Luis Sinisterra.

The former Feyenoord star was in fine form for Colombia as he scored two goals to help them come from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win against Mexico.

Colombias Luis Sinisterra (L) fights for the ball with Guatemalas Jose Morales (R) during the international friendly football match between Colombia and Guatemala at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on September 24, 2022. (Photo by Andres Kudacki / AFP) (Photo by ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP via Getty Images)

His display brought a positive reaction from two noted team-mates, with Juventus star Juan Cuadrado congratulating Sinisterra for his display and labelled the winger as ‘an animal’ via his Instagram account.

And James Rodriguez - who starred for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup - also took to Instagram by posting a photo of him hugging the Whites star with the caption ‘to continue’.

Former Whites star announces retirement

Former Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph has confirmed he has retired at the age of 32.

The Bradford-born star started his career at Elland Road before playing for the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester City, winning the Premier League on two occasions with the latter.

EX LEEDS - Fabian Delph, who graduated from the Leeds United academy and went on to win two Premier League titles with Manchester City, has retired at 32. Pic: Getty

Speaking via his Instagram account, Delph said he had "nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me."

He added: "Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."

Magpies remain keen on Leeds star

Newcastle United are still hoping to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison and will keep a close eye on contract talks with the Whites.

The Magpies made a number of offers for Harrison during the summer transfer window but all were rejected by the Elland Road hierarchy, who see Harrison as a big part of the Whites squad.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Harrison has scored one and provided three assists so far this season and is an integral figure under Jesse Marsch, something that could be recognised by a new contract over the coming weeks.