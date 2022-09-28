Of all the Whites involved in national team football it was Luis Sinisterra who shone the brightest.

The Colombian star made it three goals in two international games with a brace in their come-from-behind victory over Mexico.

Sinisterra, who has now scored in each of his last four outings for club and country, showed a different side to his game with a towering header that brought Colombia right back into the match at 2-1, just four minutes after coming on at the break.

Three minutes after that he latched onto a ball in the area and drilled it into the far corner to level the friendly, which was won thanks to Wílmar Barrios' 68th minute screamer of a volley.

Tyler Adams started and Brenden Aaronson came off the bench in the US Mens National Team’s disappointing 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia. Adams was busy in his 90-minute appearance, recovering the ball 11 times and winning six duels, while Aaronson was given just 15 minutes in the second half.

Closer to home, Charlie Cresswell came off the bench in the 69th minute to help England Under 21s triumph over Germany at Bramall Lane.

The score was 2-1 when the Leeds centre-back entered the fray and he survived a late penalty shout for handball, the ball striking his outstretched arm in the area. The Young Lions resisted German pressure and struck on the counter attack to win it 3-1, Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer getting the goals.

DIFFERENT SIDE - Luis Sinisterra found the net for Colombia with a towering header and later added a second goal as they beat Mexico 3-2 on a busy night of international football for Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Both Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde featured in Norway Under 21s' 3-0 defeat by Spain. Hjelde played left-back and picked up a booking in the defeat, with Klaesson starting in goal for the visitors.