As Leeds United brace themselves for Raphinha’s departure, the blow of losing their maverick South American has been lessened somewhat by the acquisition of Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals en route the Europa Conference League Final with Feyenoord last season and has set Leeds back a cool £21 million having joined the club last week.

Sinisterra is with the rest of his new teammates in Australia as the Whites line up to face Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace while Down Under – a tour Raphinha will play no part in as he edges closer to Barcelona.

Luis Sinisterra during last season's Europa Conference League Final (Photo by Nikola Krstic/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Arriving from the top flight of Dutch football but already boasting international caps and European recognition, it would be unfair to characterise Sinisterra as an unknown quantity.

To British audiences, however, his is a name many supports – including those of Leeds United – will be unfamiliar with.

The YEP has spoken to experienced Dutch scout and analysis Marc Lamberts, who has provided his analytical services for various English and Dutch clubs, about the Colombian.

YEP: How would you describe Luis Sinisterra as a player? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Lamberts: “I would say he is an explosive, quick and versatile winger who can play both on the left wide midfield [and] as a left winger in attack. While he has the natural qualities of a classic winger, he can also invert and use playmaking abilities to go forward.

“Strengths: quick, technical, good attacking visions, has a good shot and can make space for an [overlapping] full-back or wing-back.

“Weaknesses: defensive positioning, overcommitting in attack, [where he] should make an action [pass/cross/shot] earlier. Sometimes [he] wants too much and needs to keep it simple.”

YEP: It looks as though he's played predominantly on the left-hand side for Feyenoord - is he someone capable of playing on either flank or is he most effective on the left?

Lamberts: He can play on both flanks, but is significantly different on the right. His qualities [and] danger will feel that. He is not giant on crosses so that will affect play on the right.

YEP: Should Leeds fans be concerned about Sinisterra's injury history?

Lamberts: Concerned is a big word, cautious yes. He will play many games in a season and I think it's better to give him rest during some games - playing so many games in domestic leagues, competitions and [with the] national side will affect his health. Overplaying him will lead to injuries, but if you do it well - he will remain fit for a longer period

YEP: What is Sinisterra's work-rate like off the ball? Does he press opponents well and track back to help out in defence?

Lamberts: I think his work rate is really okay, Arne Slot [Feyenoord manager] really wants the wingers or wide midfielders to [track] back, and he does that well and works hard always. It's just [the] case for him to recognise where the defensive danger is and making sure his defensive positioning doesn't cause extra problems, especially when the full back can be high as well.

YEP: How well do you think he'd adapt to a faster, more physical style of football in England?

Lamberts: I think he will adapt well. He has played against more physical opponents in Latin America, Conference League and of course the national team. [He] might need some time [to adapt], but it won't be a whole season in my opinion.

Sinisterra suffered a serious knee injury during 2020, missing ten months but has bounced back effectively since spending almost a year on the sidelines.

His versatility will offer Jesse Marsch options in attack, whilst going some way to compensating for the anticipated loss of Raphinha.