Leeds spent around £21m to sign Colombian international winger Sinisterra from Feyenoord last month but the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in United's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia.

Sinisterra consequently missed the Premier League opener at home to Wolves but returned to the Whites bench for Saturday's clash at Southampton and made his Leeds debut as an 84th-minute substitute in the 2-2 draw.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch then declared in his post-match press conference that Sinisterra would become an "outstanding" player for Leeds and Struijk says the Colombian has plenty of impressive attributes in his locker.

PRAISE: For Leeds United new boy Luis Sinisterra and also Rodrigo from Whites defender Pascal Struijk, above. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

"He's a quality player," said Struijk to LUTV, asked what he had from Sinisterra in training.

"He's good in one v ones, dribbling, attacking, scoring goals and heading so all-round a good player.

"He's someone to look out for."

As too, says Struijk, is United's record signing Rodrigo in his third season at Leeds.

The 31-year-old Spanish international has had two stop-start years at United since joining the club from Valencia for £27m in the summer of 2020 but the forward is already on three goals for the new campaign, half as many netted for the whole 2021-22 campaign.

"The quality is always there," said Struijk of Rodrigo.

"And it's for him to be in a good state of mind and making sure he's happy because then he performs the best."

Sent up from left back for a corner, Struijk provided the assist for Rodrigo's third goal of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Southampton as Rodrigo completed a brace when heading home a Brenden Aaronson delivery from practically under the crossbar after Struijk's flick on.

Struijk's header was heading for the top corner and the Whites defender thought his name was about to go on the scoresheet.

"I did think that but Rodri nicked it in and a goal is a goal," reasoned Struijk

"At 2-0 up really we should see it out."

Asked if Rodrigo had apologised for 'nicking' what would have been his goal, Struijk smiled: "No, of course not!