Speaking on Sky Sports, Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard has labelled Leeds United target as ‘unplayable’ at times this season for Hoffenheim. The Frenchman has emerged on the Whites’ radar with the January transfer window now open and he is one of a few attackers being targeted.

Rutter, 20, is from Paris and started out in his native country with Rennes before making the switch over to Germany back in 2020. He hasn’t looked back since and has established himself as a key player at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena over the past couple of seasons.

The pacey forward has scored 11 goals in 64 games in all competitions to date, two of which have come this term, and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. Hatchard believes he would be an exciting addition for Leeds this winter and has delivered his verdict on the player:

“He’s one of those guys – you look at data, stats, goals, assist – but you watch him and you just love it. Because he is fun. He wants to effect the game with a mazy run, skill, a shot from range.

“He is the youngest French player ever to score in the Champions League. At Hoffenheim, he has had some games where he has been unplayable. He is still raw, he is not the finished article, but I think he will be a great fit for Leeds.”

Leeds could see Rutter as someone to add more competition and depth to their options up top going into the second-half of the season. Jesse Marsch’s side are too close to the Premier League relegation zone for comfort at the moment and need to start picking up some more wins.