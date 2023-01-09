Over the weekend it emerged that the Whites are keen on Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter, before the midtable Bundesliga outfit pulled the 20-year-old from training due to the breaking transfer story.

Leeds are yet to lodge an official bid for Rutter or any of the striker targets on Victor Orta's list, but do like the look of the Frenchman and remain determined to bolster Marsch's attacking options before the transfer window closes. Rutter is attracting attention from a number of clubs and Leeds are not the only Premier League side keeping tabs on him.

Coventry City's prolific frontman Viktor Gyökeres is another admired by Orta and his recruitment department, although Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has insisted that the 24-year-old, who has 12 goals from 25 Championship outings this season, is staying put.

"Viktor is going nowhere," he said. "I can tell you now he is going nowhere in January. Absolutely no chance. I’ve spoken to Vik.”Coventry's incoming new owner Doug King - reported by the Coventry Telegraph to be within 24 hours of a confirmed takeover - has also told fans that their club will not be 'sellers' in January.

Leeds have also been linked in recent weeks and months with Sebastián Driussi of MLS side Austin. A forward with a different profile to both Rutter and Gyökeres, having featured across the front line and in attacking midfield during a career with Zenit St Petersburg, River Plate and Austin, he enjoyed a prolific 2022 in the United States, scoring 25 goals in 38 appearances. The Whites have made it known that Orta is working on three options, but when it comes to any kind of preference the club are keeping their cards close to their chests.

Rodrigo is the man currently leading the line for Marsch and the Spaniard added his 11th goal of the season at Cardiff City on Sunday in the FA Cup. The club’s hope is that Patrick Bamford will continue to push towards full fitness this week in training, but they will still attempt to land an attacker before the deadline. There has been no final decision to send Joe Gelhardt out on loan but it remains a possibility, particularly if the player decides it’s his preferred course of action.

And despite suggestions from the club in December that a left-back and a striker would be the January additions in an ideal world, the YEP understands it's possible that they could now also add a further signing in another area of the pitch.

STAYING PUT - Coventry City boss Mark Robins has insisted, twice, on the record that the Sky Blues and Sweden goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres is going nowhere this month, amid Leeds United interest. Pic: Getty

Leeds' midfield options have been reduced by one in January due to the departure, by mutual consent, of promotion-winning hero Mateusz Klich. The Polish international cited a desire to play more football, having failed to start under Marsch in the Premier League this season, and has flown to the US to finalise a move to DC United.

Surprise links to Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi popped up over the weekend and the 22-year-old is indeed one of a number of players being considered as Leeds majority owner Andrea Radrizzani continues to back under-fire head coach Marsch.

The midfielder had a breakout tournament, prompting Orta to discuss him with Spanish outlet Marca following the international tournament. Orta admitted that Radrizzani had been among those sending him messages about the Angers player and expressed surprise at Ounahi's performances for his country, which were markedly different to what he watched him do in France.

"Ounahi is playing incredibly, in an incredible context, but you have to take him out of that context and see," said Orta.

"It’s good to praise and say he’s performed well, but to sign a player for that after five games; I wish he could have a great career from that but I invite everyone to watch 20 Angers matches and see that maybe he’s a different player. Maybe this World Cup helps him to be seen in a different way and have a different career path, because now he has generated that psychological, motivational confidence to show that he is capable in the shop window of the World Cup, but if any sporting director of the top five leagues including the French league where he plays, said that they knew he was going to do this, they’d be lying."

