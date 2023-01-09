Leeds United have the opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season before the end of this month. The Whites have been linked with a whole host of names over recent times and the latest player to emerge on their radar is Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter. Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the young Frenchman....

Talks held

Leeds are in talks with the Bundesliga attacker but he isn’t the only player they are after and is one of three potential attacking targets being eyed. He has scored twice so far this term having managed to find the net on seven occasions in the last campaign. However, the club are yet to make an official approach, with Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres seen as an alternative.

Price tag and ‘deal close’

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, any potential deal would be worth in the region of €30-40million (see tweet below). The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and won’t come cheap.

The journalist also added: “Deal is close to be finalized! Last talks and paperwork’s tonight. Medical planned in the next 48 hours. Transfer package in total between €30-40m confirmed. Long-term contract. Hoffenheim will release him. Massive transfer for Leeds.”

Absent from training

Hoffenheim have announced that the France youth international will not be training and won’t be playing in their friendly clash against Swiss club Servette amid ‘rumours’ of a switch to Leeds (see tweet below):

Competition for his signature

Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen has had his say on the situation: “Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy. He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation.

“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now.”

There is competition for his signature with Rosen adding: “There is currently more than one club that is trying hard to get the player. Ultimately we have to decide what is best for TSG Hoffenheim under the given circumstances. But it is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him, because after all we are not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”

What has Rutter previously said?

