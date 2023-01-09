Max Wober reveals position on his Leeds United aims and issues fitness update after break

Austrian international defender Wober joined Leeds from RB Salzburg on January 3 and made his Whites debut as a second-half substitute in Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie at Championship side Cardiff City. Best recognised as a centre-back or left back, Wober was put into midfield by Whites boss Jesse Marsch and the 24-year-old quickly impressed as Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw and third round replay.

Attention now turns back to the league with Friday night’s trip to Aston Villa, ahead of which Wober has set his sights on making his Premier League debut and establishing a starting place in Marsch’s side. First, though, says Wober, the initial goal is to reach peak fitness following a recent four-week break that he had before sealing his move to Leeds.

Salzburg's last game came on November 13 via a 1-0 victory at SK Austria Klagenfurt in their last fixture before the Austrian Bundesliga's winter break. Wober captained the side - playing the full 90 minutes – and less than two months later he is now up and running for Leeds.

UP AND RUNNING: Leeds United new boy Max Wober fires in a shot on his Whites debut in Sunday's third round FA Cup clash at Cardiff City. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.