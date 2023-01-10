News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United transfer news and rumours live: Georginio Rutter development as plan changes

The latest transfer news out of Leeds United as Jesse Marsch looks to continue adding to his squad before the end of the January window.

By Mark Carruthers
4 minutes ago

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching its midway point and things are starting to hot up at Leeds United.

So far in the first ten days of the month, Jesse Marsch has completed the signing of RB Salzburg and Austria defender Max Wober and allowed Mateusz Klich to depart on a free transfer to enable to midfielder to accept on offer to join MLS side DC United.

More incomings are expected before the end of the month and there have been a number of intriguing developments over the last 48 hours. Keep up to date with the latest transfer news via Tuesday’s live blog.

News awaited on a number of options

The major news coming out of Elland Road is on Jesse Marsch’s bid to add Hoffenheim’s highly-rated forward Georginio Rutter to his squad. The reported club record deal is now moving towards the advanced stage and there have been suggestions the Whites could allow Joe Gelhardt to depart on loan should the Rutter move be completed.

Marsch reveals striker challenge

The former West Ham United youngster made a big impact in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at Cardiff City and Jesse Marsch has been discussing the challenge he set for Perkins during the World Cup break

A change of plan as Rutter deal edges closer

There was a major update from Germany on Monday as Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Petterberg revealed Leeds are ‘close’ to signing Hoffenheim’s France Under-21 international forward Georginio Rutter. He tweeted the deal has reached the advanced stage and paperwork is being drawn up, as well as suggesting a medical is planned over the next 48 hours.

However, there was an update from Coventry Live suggesting the Sky Blues have not received an official bid for striker Viktor Gyokeres, despite reported interest from the Whites and Premier League rivals Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Villa set to land La Liga defender ahead of Leeds clash

Leeds United will return to Premier League action when they visit Aston Villa on Friday night and it seems their opponents are rapidly closing in on a £12.5m deal for a Spanish defender.

