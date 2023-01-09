Jesse Marsch question answered as Leeds United youngster seals move to League Two side

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder has joined League Two side Carlisle United who sit fourth in the table and just seven points off the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. McCalmont spent last season on loan at League One side Morecambe where he made 31 appearances across all competitions. Whites boss Jesse Marsch was asked about McCalmont’s development ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Cardiff City and was full of praise for the midfielder’s recent impact.

"Alfie has trained really well and played really well in the last six weeks and made the biggest impression on me in his time here so far so that part's been great,” said Marsch. “What exactly the decisions are for loans with different players, aren't all clear quite yet. Alfie's been training more often with the first group and and doing really well in training and and then the test matches.

"I think we'll continue to think about exactly what the path is for for him and players in that same category of trying to figure out do we want to send them to get more real matches? Or do we feel like keeping them internal and working on their process here is better?"

LOAN MOVE: For Alfie McCalmont, left. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.