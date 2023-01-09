Leeds United fans all saying the same thing amid transfer ‘close’ development

Transfer rumours are starting to heat up as Leeds United hunt for potential reinforcements to their ranks. Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres are two strikers who are on the club’s radar with the January transfer window open.

The Whites have also been linked with a few more names, including Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, as they look to climb up the Premier League table during the second-half of the season. Here is what supporters have been saying on social media about particular players....

Rutter

The 20-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been a key player for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga over the past two years. He has scored 11 goals in 64 games for the German outfit to date and reporter Florian Plettenberg claims a deal to see him move to Elland Road is now ‘close’.

@LeeScott321 - “Really hope we just get Rutter done, looks a real prospect”

@lufcgirls - “I don’t get why everyone’s writing of this Rutter guy? We complain about the lack of signings, we complain when we sign someone. Nobody had even heard of Gnoto last season and now he’s our best player. For god sake just wait and see”

@holti_lufc - “I feel like he could be quite a decent signing for us. We do tend to get balls into good areas frequently but don’t seem to have the right people on the end of it.”

@MWJS82 - “If Rutter comes in I would be looking to offload Gelhardt on loan to a Championship side straight away. Sadly the lads just stagnated and looks a bit bereft of ideas at the moment”

@wolfeysmith - “The bits I’ve seen on here #Rutter looks a real prospect and just what we need, let’s hope he’s more prolific than Bamford and Rodrigo as strikers seem to be VO’s Achilles heel”

Leeds target Rutter

Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been a standout striker in the Championship over recent times and has scored 13 goals so far this term. He is well on the way to beating his tally of 18 from the last campaign amid interest from Leeds.

@ASteven93 - “As much as I do like the look of Rutter, I think Gyokeres would be the better fit for what we need from a striker”

@Dave_Mays__ - “@viktor_gyokeres come join us at #lufc”

@Lee05450143 - “Why we not going for Gyokeres … #lufc”

@JakeEdwardsMOT - “I would 100% to a punt at Gyokeres…”

@AdamOzzy - “Gyokeres would be a very handy addition. People will turn their nose up but I’d be happy with that all day long. Clearly has potential to cut it at this level”

@LiamRiches4 - “I’d offer Coventry money plus a loan deal of either Perkins or Joseph for Gyokeres”

Ounahi

Ounahi stood out at the World Cup last month and helped Morocco reach the semi-finals. Ligue 1 side Angers will no doubt face a battle to keep him and the Whites have been linked.

@alfiewdunn - “Couldn’t believe Ounahi was only 22 when looking into him during the World Cup. One of the best players I saw at the tournament and what a signing it would be if the reports are true about #lufc putting a bid in for his services”

@lufc_jake7 - “Would be seriously impressed if we sign Ounahi. For me, he was the standout player during the World Cup”

@Keirangraham19 - “Oh my days I beg we go and sign Ounahi, I was saying it the whole World Cup I’d love for us to go in for him. Now that’s a signing that would extremely improve us, a midfielder who can carry the ball forwards with quality, get it done Radz”

@HealyFtbl - “Azzedine Ounahi would be an immense signing. I just don’t see us securing him”

