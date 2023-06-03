Leeds United are now preparing for a season back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites were relegated on the final day, and they now find themselves searching for a new manager, while also having to plan for a significant exodus of players ahead of their first season back in the second tier. A number of signings will likely be required as a result, and free signings could come in handy if the club want to save themselves some cash along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we look at 10 of the best Championship players who are on course to become free agents. Naturally, we have left out Youri Tielemans, who is not a realistic signing, as well as players who have already pledged their futures to other clubs, such as Ben Brereton Diaz.

Take a look below.

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Elyounoussi is on his way out of Southampton with his contract expiring this summer. He is a pacey winger who, admitedly, didn’t produce enough in a poor Southampton side in the season just gone. But on a free transfer? He would be a very solid signing.

Papy Mendy

Mendy will leave Leicester this summer, and his energetic playing style would be welcome in any Championship midfield. Though, a move abroad - and perhaps t France - does look more likely this summer.

Theo Walcott

Walcott is leaving Southampton but does not intend to retire. He is now 34, so it’s clear Walcott wouldn’t be a week-in, week-out Championship player, but he could certainly add that touch of class.

Oli McBurnie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie’s future is up in the air, and Sheffield United could well move to keep him around after promotion. If they don’t, the striker is a real handful up top, and he suits the Championship down to the ground.

Oli McBurnie in action for Sheffield United: Lexy IIsley/ Sportimage

Jake Cooper

The centre-back is one of the highest-valued Championship free agents at around £3million, but he could yet decide to stay at Millwall. If he doesn’t, Leeds could do much worse.

Ross Stewart

Stewart is another one who may eventually sign a new deal with Sunderland, but the goal-scoring striker will be a target of Premier League and Championship sides if he does wind up leading. He would be some signing for Leeds as they look to add goals up top.

Ryan Manning

Manning could help Leeds out at left-back amid plenty of uncertainty in that position. Whether Swansea are able to keep him around is another question, but he would be a smart signing on a free transfer.

Bradley Dack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dack may be a little past his best, but he is still an impact midfielder who would be worthwhile signing on a free transfer. He is a strong personality and a leader with plenty of experience at this level.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard is a luxury player in some sense, but he is able to provide that magic touch or pass from midfield, and preferably from the number 10 role. He looks set to leave Sunderland, and he may be worth a gamble.

Lucas Joao