The likely Leeds United transfer decisions over their 13 returning loan stars

A look at the loan players Leeds United will get back ahead of next season, and the situations surrounding each of those players.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for a Championship season, but who are they expecting to welcome back from loan spells.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new manager, and their summer transfer plans will likely depend on who they decide on. The managerial search will take centre stage at this point, but Leeds can look forward to getting a number of talented players back from loan spells, and while some will be kept around, others are likely to be offloaded.

Here we take a look at the 13 players Leeds will get back when those respective loan deals expire.

1. Jack Jenkins

Jenkins featured sparingly for Salford during his loan spell, and he could be set for another loan spell, or he could be sold if Leeds aren’t convinced he has a future at the club.

2. Stuart McKinstry

McKinstry feaured regularly for Motherwell last season. He could well be set for another loan spell.

3. Alfie McCalmont

Now 23 years of age, it’s likely McCalmot will be sold after a loan spell with Carlisle, where he won promotion.

4. Leo Hjelde

Hjelde is still only 19 years of age, and he is likely to get another loan spell, likely in the bottom half of the Championship.

