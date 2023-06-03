Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s average attendance and how it compares to Sunderland, Norwich City and new Championship rivals

A look at how Leeds United’s average attendances compare to those of second tier clubs following their relegation to the Championship.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 08:40 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for their return to the Championship, but how do their average home attendances compare to second tier clubs?

It was a hugely disappointing campaign for the Whites, who failed to learn the lessons of the previous season and paid the ultimate price. Twelve months and three managers after dodging the drop on the final day, Leeds were relegated on the final day, and they must now work their way back up from the Championship once again.

The Whites will be one of the favourites to be promoted next season regardless of summer departures, but they know from years previous that it’s no easy task to bounce straight back up. As Leeds put together plans for their promotion push next season, we have rounded up the average Championship attendances from this season to see how Leeds’ average home attendance compares.

Take a look below...

1. Luton Town

2. Rotherham United

3. Wigan Athletic

4. Blackpool

