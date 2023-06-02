Leeds United are set to undergo a summer of change within their first-team squad following relegation from the Premier League

It is anybody’s guess what Leeds United’s starting XI will look like come the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season.

One thing that is certain is it won’t be selected by Sam Allardyce, after it was confirmed on Friday the 68-year-old would leave the Whites following the expiration of his four-game deal at Elland Road.

The former Sunderland and Everton boss was unable to keep Leeds in the Premier League, as the Whites prepare for a return to the second tier.

A number of players are poised to move away this summer and we have picked our starting XI for the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign based on who we think is likely to stay or who the club will fight to keep. Take a look...

1 . Joel Robles Out of contract after signing a one-year deal last summer but out of the three goalkeepers currently looks the most likely to stay

2 . Luke Ayling Has been there and done it before for Leeds in the Championship. May be used to help Cody Drameh along. He has one year left on his deal.

3 . Charlie Cresswell A regular in a Millwall side pipped to the play-offs on the final day. A year at this level already could leave him in with a shot of establishing himself at Leeds.

4 . Max Wober/Liam Cooper Is this pick a bit of a cop out? Yes. However, Wober has proved a good addition and Leeds will be keen to keep him, with the YEP reporting earlier this week "there's a good chance" he remains. Cooper is likely to remain and give Leeds an option in central defence.