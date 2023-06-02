Leeds United possible starting XI for 2023-24 Championship opener with likely retentions
Leeds United are set to undergo a summer of change within their first-team squad following relegation from the Premier League
It is anybody’s guess what Leeds United’s starting XI will look like come the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season.
One thing that is certain is it won’t be selected by Sam Allardyce, after it was confirmed on Friday the 68-year-old would leave the Whites following the expiration of his four-game deal at Elland Road.
The former Sunderland and Everton boss was unable to keep Leeds in the Premier League, as the Whites prepare for a return to the second tier.
A number of players are poised to move away this summer and we have picked our starting XI for the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign based on who we think is likely to stay or who the club will fight to keep. Take a look...