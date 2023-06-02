Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The frontrunners for Leeds United manager's job with new favourite after big departure

Leeds United are on the hunt for another new manager and there is now a clear favourite but also a rapidly emerging new frontrunner for the vacant position at Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:06 BST

Leeds brought in Sam Allardyce for the club’s final four games of their Premier League relegation battle which ultimately ended with the drop to the Championship after Sunday’s results. Leeds then revealed on Friday morning that Allardyce would be leaving his position by mutual consent and that an announcement on a new head coach would be made in the coming weeks.

Despite clear doubts as to whether he would stay or not, plenty of bookies still had Allardyce as favourite to be in charge of Leeds for the first game of the 2023-24 Championship season.

But his departure has led to a shake up in the market and a new clear favourite but also a rapidly emerging frontrunner just behind him. Here we run through the top 24 in the betting in reverse order – 24 because thereafter there is a break in the market to Sam Allardyce at 28-1 who has already departed the position.

Odds: 25-1.

1. Karl Robinson (centre)

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Odds: 25-1.

2. Andoni Iraola

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Fran Santiago

Odds: 25-1.

3. Vincenzo Italiano

Odds: 25-1. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

Odds: 25-1.

4. Ruben Selles

Odds: 25-1. Photo: OLI SCARFF

