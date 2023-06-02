Leeds United are now on the lookout for a new manager as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Sam Allardyce couldn’t save the Whites from survival in the limited time he had, and as a result, it has been decided that the veteran boss will not be offered an extended deal. Leeds now need to find themselves a new manager while managing what will likely be a big turnover of players this summer, also needing to build a strong Championship squad.

As the Whites look to get to grips with all that, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Osayi-Samuel links

Leeds have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce star Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The former QPR star has spent the last two years with the Turkish club, but he is now being linked with a move back to England with a price tag of around £8million, according to Fanatik. The report claims both Bournemouth and Leeds are interested in snapping up the full-back as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Though, given their Premier League status, Bournemouth naturally have an advantage if it comes down to the two sides battling it out.

Rowett warning

Leeds are heading back to the Championship for the first time since 2020 following this season’s relegation which will mean renewing rivalries with Rowett’s Millwall side who have been in the second tier since 2017.

Rowett has warned that the Championship will not care about “reputations” and expects the usual almighty scrap for promotion despite the additions of Leeds, Southampton and Leicester.

“They are all very good teams and very strong clubs,” Rowett told the South London Press.

Rowett has been chatting Leeds

“Leeds is always a very difficult place to go. Southampton are quite a young squad with the likes of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong who have played and done well in the Championship. Leicester is a club I played at for a while – it’s incredible to see them back in the Championship after being so good and winning the title. You don’t know (how those clubs will perform). There are so many things that happen. Clubs trying to stay in the Premier League have to change course and change direction away from where they were. They are all very different clubs to the ones they were in the Championship.

“It is going to be strong and certainly they are three teams who are going to be big ones in the division but it’s no different to Watford this year, it’s no different to other teams who have been there and wanted to get out. It’s a tough old league – it doesn’t really care about reputations. What you’ve got to do is earn your right to get out of this league. It’s a very difficult league to get out of, as we know.”

Rodrigo’s call-up

Leeds United’s leading goalscorer Rodrigo has made his long-awaited return to the Spanish international fold for their summer Nations League clash with Italy.

The semi-final takes place on June 15 at FC Twente’s De Grolsch Veste stadium and Rodrigo has been included in the squad by Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, ending an 18-month absence. There is no place in the squad for fellow Leeds men Diego Llorente, who finished the campaign on loan with Roma, or Marc Roca. The latter had been brought up as a potential international by De La Fuente, in a discussion about the future of Spain’s deep-lying midfield options. Roca began his debut season in England brightly but finished it on the bench, unfancied by Sam Allardyce.