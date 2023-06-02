Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan are among the names under contention to become the next manager of Leeds United, according to reports.

Of the trio, Corberan is the only one currently in management with West Brom with Gerrard and Parker both facing the sack this season, with the latter in charge of two different clubs.

Per The Telegraph, the trio are among the men being considered to replace Sam Allardyce whose exit was confirmed by the club on Friday following the end of his short-term contract.

Gerrard has been out of work since being dismissed by Aston Villa after 11 months at the club. He had arrived at the Birmingham outfit from Scottish giants Rangers, having won the SPFL title in 2021.

Parker was sacked by Bournemouth last August after a 9-0 defeat against Liverpool, having led the club to promotion from the Championship in the previous season. He landed the Club Brugge role but was sacked after the Belgian outfit were knocked out of the Champions League.

He has also led Fulham to promotion, winning the Championship play-offs with the London club in 2020.

Corberan is currently in charge at West Brom after taking over last autumn. He worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds before taking on the head coach role at Huddersfield Town in 2020.

He was Under-23s coach at Elland Road and after avoiding relegation in his first season at the Terriers, he guided the club to the Championship play-off final in 2022, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

He joined the Baggies midway through last season and just missed out on a play-off spot. Amid interest from Leeds following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch in February, Corberan signed a new deal until the summer of 2027.

Leeds have not given a specific timeframe to appoint a new head coach, simply stating that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks after Allardyce’s departure was confirmed on Friday.

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”