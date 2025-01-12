'Taken out' - Stuart Dallas makes claim about Leeds United dilemma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United player Stuart Dallas has been speaking about a key topic at the club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke was rewarded for a big call he made ahead of Leeds United’s FA Cup third round tie with League Two neighbours Harrogate Town.

Much of the build up to Saturday’s all-Yorkshire clash was dominated by talk of who would start in goal for the Whites after regular number one Illan Meslier made a number of errors in recent weeks. The former Lorient stopper was criticised for his display in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Hull City and made high-profile errors in draws against Preston North End and promotion rivals Sunderland earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke revealed in his pre-match press conference Darlow was always likely to be handed a start against Harrogate and gave his support to Meslier. A clean sheet and a solid display from former Newcastle United stopper Darlow drew praise from Ethan Ampadu, who also lauded the ‘great squad depth’ possessed by Farke.

"Karl's a good goalkeeper," said Ampadu after the win. "Not just at goalkeeper, in all positions there's competition for places. We've got great squad depth, Karl did well, Karl did what he needed to do."

Farke now has a free midweek to ponder who will get the nod to start in goal in next Sunday’s home game with Sheffield Wednesday - but former Whites stalwart Stuart Dallas has delivered a forthright opinion over the decision he would make if it was his call to make.

Speaking on LUTV’s Matchday Live show ahead of Saturday’s win, Dallas discussed the goalkeeping situation at Elland Road. He said: “We’re talking about a goalkeeper that has played over 40/50 times in the Premier League. It’s not like it’s a young kid coming in. Karl Darlow is a good goalkeeper. If he is to bring him in, I’ve no doubts. Illan Meslier, he hasn’t been great. He possibly needs to be taken out of the team, in any other area of the pitch he would be taken out of the team and told to use it as motivation and come back stronger.”