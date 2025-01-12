Attacker set for medical ahead of Leeds United January transfer window switch
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is set for a medical at a fellow Championship outfit and expected to complete a loan move next week.
Gelhardt has found game-time hard to come by of late, the attacker only making one of his club’s last 14 Championship game matchday squads.
After a 13-game absence, the 22-year-old made the bench for last weekend’s league clash at Hull whom the striker is now set to join on loan for the rest of the season.
The YEP understands that Gelhardt’s medical with the Tigers will take place on Monday and that the move is expected to be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Gelhardt signed a new five-year-deal in August 2022 and is contracted with the Whites until the summer of 2027. The YEP understands the move to the Tigers will be a straight loan switch with a view to returning in the summer.
Gelhardt was not involved in Saturday’s FA Cup third round hosting of Harrogate Town in which a Largie Ramazani header gave Daniel Farke’s Whites a 1-0 success.
