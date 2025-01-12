Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon set up the only goal of the game to see off Harrogate Town.

Whites winger Manor Solomon has made an honest Leeds United declaration following Saturday evening’s FA Cup performance against Harrogate Town.

Sixty-seven places separate Leeds and Town in the EFL pyramid yet just a single goal proved the difference in Saturday’s third round FA Cup clash at Elland Road as Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed a 1-0 success.

United’s Tottenham loanee Solomon was responsible for creating that goal, the winger darting to the byline and sending in a perfect cross for Largie Ramazani to head home with 59 minutes on the clock.

Both Solomon and Mateo Joseph were also denied by the frame of the goal but League Two side Town had several chances themselves and Solomon has delivered an honest verdict on the display yet ultimately the bottom line of what matters most.

Taking to his Instagram story, Solomon posted an action photograph together with the words: “Not our best performance but we’re onto the next round.”

The draw for the fourth round takes place on Sunday afternoon.