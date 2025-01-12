Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from the FA Cup victory against Harrogate Town.

Leeds United got the job done by a single goal against Harrogate Town to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round. But the day was a better one for some than others. Here’s the YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday evening’s 1-0 victory at Elland Road in the FA Cup third round.

Good day

Isaac Schmidt

A tidy performance on his full debut. He had to wait half a season for the opportunity, and it came in the cup against a League Two outfit, but he showed few signs of nerves. The standard of opposition has to be taken into account but Schmidt looked sharp at times.

Karl Darlow

Aside from the dropped corner - which didn't lead to a chance - he did everything else that he had to do and did it with minimum fuss. Played a part in the clean sheet with two smart second half stops.

Bad day

Josuha Guilavogui

The Frenchman was also making his full debut but looked uncomfortable at times in a centre-back role. There was an awkward, clumsy tangle in the box, admittedly initiated by his opponent, and Josh March ran in behind him a couple of other times.

Mateo Joseph

Another chance to shine and yet more frustration. The strike against the post was desperately unlucky and he did everything but find the net with his play in the area. Earning praise for holding the ball up or getting shots away is not what he wants. He wants to score goals and it just isn't happening.

Off-camera

Joe Rodon, a substitute for the first time this season, giving Daniel James a cuddle as they headed to take part in the subs' rondo.

The rondo exploding in delight at a Junior Firpo nutmeg as Jayden Bogle bearhugged the left-back. Seconds later Firpo caught Brenden Aaronson slightly late, leaving the American hobbling briefly before he returned to the rondo.

Josuha Guilavogui and Pascal Struijk going off with first team sports scientist Tom Robinson to do the centre-backs' final warm-up in the first hint that they would be paired together. The Frenchman, unfamiliar with the routine, twice went to run off and had to be called back by Robinson.

Ao Tanaka staying out long after his colleagues for some long distance shooting practise at the end of the warm-up.

The fourth official Sebastian Stockbridge explaining to Daniel Farke and then Chris Domogalla that Leeds couldn't have four subs warming up at once, so Jayden Bogle had to return to the dugout.

Manor Solomon geeing up Mateo Joseph after the Spaniard failed to find him with a simple pass on a breakaway.

Brenden Aaronson having a chat with Solomon during a break in play as the Israel international prepared to take a corner.

Dan James going to Harrogate's Anthony O'Connor to give him his shirt as he came off at full-time.

Simon Weaver asking if Harrogate can get comfy press conference seats like the ones at Elland Road.

Willy Gnonto gleefully joining in the Ao Tanaka chants with fans awaiting the players in the carpark. The Italian was grinning from ear to ear as he yelled 'Ay Oh' while getting into his car.