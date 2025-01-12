Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Bamford has made little impact at Leeds United this season.

Championship play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a surprise move for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford this month.

Blackburn enjoyed an impressive first half of the season and currently sit seventh, just one place and one point from the play-offs. John Eustace’s side have surprised many and hope an aggressive January window can propel them into the top-six, with belief growing inside Ewood Park.

The Lancashire club have already welcomed two new players through the door, securing a six-month loan deal for Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson and signing ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw as a free agent, who was released by Plymouth Argyle. And they now look to be eyeing one of Forshaw’s former teammates.

The signings of Sanderson and Forshaw are evidence Eustace wants to add experience this month and journalist Alan Nixon now reports on interest in Bamford. Rovers are looking to bring in a striker and have their eye on the 31-year-old, although it remains to be seen whether a move would be possible.

Blackburn eye Bamford

Nixon’s report is centred on Blackburn’s search for wide reinforcements, with experience they key once again. Ewood Park chiefs have been linked with interest in out-of-favour Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlupp but could move for West Brom’s Jed Wallace as well.

But a striker is also on the January shopping list and Bamford is thought to be on their radar, if he becomes available. It remains to be seen how likely that scenario is but given the No.9’s recent fitness record and expected high wages, pulling off such a move could prove difficult.

Bamford is currently out injured and missed Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Harrogate Town - a game the out-of-favour forward might have expected to start - due to a hamstring issue picked up when coming off the bench against Blackburn on New Year’s Day. Whites boss Daniel Farke confirmed the struggling frontman is expected to be out for the rest of January, which could be enough to keep the likes of Blackburn from firming up interest.

Bamford’s Leeds struggles

Consistent fitness issues have done little to help but even when fit, Bamford has dropped to third-choice striker this season. The one-cap England international is yet to start a single Championship game, with 10 substitute appearances totalling just 132 minutes and yielding no goals.

“Of course, I wouldn't be happy if Patrick would be happy with such a scenario, because he has too much quality,” the Whites boss said. “But that's just reality. So I'm not just here to please any player. It's more like I have to adapt to reality and if other players are delivering and also bring some good performances in, I have to take this also in order to make my decisions, who plays, who gets minutes.

"I can't complain about anything, even he came in five minutes [against the Blades], we were 2-0 up. And sometimes, for such an experienced player and also such a proud player, it could be also sometimes tricky to come in just for five minutes. But he didn't show he was annoyed. He came in and helped a lot in order to work, put a shift in, made sure that we were rock solid, so really professional."