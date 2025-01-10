Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Smyth has been talking about something Leeds United boss Daniel Farke said this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow will be handed a chance to impress in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Harrogate Town as the form of Illan Meslier continues to provoke discussion amongst Whites supporters.

The French stopper has made a number of errors throughout the first half of the season and was criticised for his performance in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Hull City. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s cup tie, Whites manager Daniel Farke admitted Meslier had ‘a poor game’ against the Tigers and revealed Darlow would be handed a start against Harrogate - but stressed it was always his plan to utilise the former Newcastle United goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Karl will play this FA Cup game, we've always planned this. For Illan it's good to have a little rest, especially after a poor game against Hull. He was one of just a few who have played each and every second in this festive period. Karl needs and deserves a game. It was always the plan to play him in this game."

Despite Farke’s comments, some have suggested three-times capped Wales international Darlow may well be able to stake a claim to become the Whites first-choice goalkeeper with an impressive display against Simon Weaver’s side. However, the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth did not get the impression Farke views the situation in the same way as the former Norwich City boss continued to throw his support behind Meslier.

Speaking on the ‘Inside Elland Road’ podcast, he said: “I wasn’t surprised that Farke defended Meslier, I was surprised that he went on such an impassioned defence. I maybe would have hoped for something a little bit stronger in terms of ‘Illan really has to deliver in training’ and he has to show he’s responding to it, I want to see a response. He told us Karl Darlow will play in the FA Cup but that was always the plan, he was very clear on that and it’s not a reaction to the mistakes. Darlow was always going to play in this game and it takes Meslier out of the firing line.”

He continued: “I would maybe have liked something like ‘it’s Karl’s chance to shine’ and then they’ll compete in training, as they do every week, to see who the number one is or to see who gets the nod for Sheffield Wednesday. But it was almost a ‘don’t worry Illan, you’re my number one and you’ll be back in for Sheffield Wednesday. That’s how it came across to me, without so many words, that’s what I felt Farke said, and I don’t think that’s healthy for any position in the team and I don’t think he’d say that for any other position in the team.”

More episodes of the ‘Inside Elland Road’ podcast can be found here.