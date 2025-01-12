Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest transfer news from around the Championship involving Leeds United’s promotion rivals.

Leeds United are yet to make any signings during the January transfer window.

It's just under two weeks since clubs in England were allowed to sign players again. There is some movement at Elland Road however, as Joe Gelhardt is close to sealing a move to Championship strugglers Hull City.

The 22-year-old, who has made just two league appearances this term, and a medical is planned with the Tigers next week. He will join on a loan deal until the end of the season, in a move which will hopefully see him get some first-team football under his belt.

With most FA Cup fixtures played, and Leeds through to the fourth round after edging past Harrogate Town, we can look to transfers once again. Here's the latest news from around the division.

Hjalmar Ekdal (R) hasn't played a lot of football for Burnley since joining in January 2023. Championship clubs are lining up to sign him. | Getty Images

Three Championship clubs eye Burnley star

Second-placed Burnley are considering moving on defender Hjalmar Ekdal. Swedish newspaper Expressen is reporting that three Championship clubs are eyeing a move for the centre back.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and QPR are all interested, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Rangers. Ekdal has also has admirers in Bresica, Empoli, Gronigen, and Sampdoria. The clubs are said to have made contact to Burnley about his availability, and whether they would entertain him departing this month.

Ekdal cost Burnley just over just over £2m from Djurgarden in the 2022/23 season. The Swede to date, has made 19 appearances for Burnley, but has been hampered by hamstring and knee injuries during his time in Lancashire.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Turf Moor until the summer of 2027, and the Clarets would reportedly be willing to permit a loan move. Ekdal made his first competitive appearance of the season against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having been an unused substitute for five league matches.

Man City star considered Sheffield United move

Pep Guardiola announced in the aftermath of the 8-0 win over Salford City that Kyle Walker had asked to leave the club and explore options abroad.

The 34-year-old has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017, and has gone on to be a key part in their continued success. During his time with the Citizens, he's won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup and a Champions League.

Another possible destination for Walker is Bramall Lane, according to Ben Jacobs, the Senior Football Correspondent for Give Me Sport. He said in a post on social media platform X that Walker was considering waiting until the summer for Sheffield United to offer him a return.

Walker, who was born in Sheffield, began his career with the Blades, but made just seven appearances for them before he was sold for a combined £9m alongside Kyle Naughton. He did return on loan, and made 26 appearances in the Championship in 2009/10, before enjoying loan spells at QPR and Aston Villa.

A move looks unlikely however with AC Milan considering a move, whilst there’s also firm interest from Saudi Arabia. Walker still has 18-months left on his contract, and despite being granted permission to leave, he could remain with City until the summer.

Championship clubs only have a couple of days to sign Tom Cannon. | Getty Images

Wednesday transfer deadline for Sunderland

EFL journalist Alan Nixon says on his Patreon that Sunderland are one of several clubs that want to sign Tom Cannon this month. The Republic of Ireland striker is on loan at Stoke City who have struggled this season.

Cannon has nine goals and an assist in 22 games for Stoke. He netted against Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday, and now they could sign the player that played a role in eliminating them from world football’s oldest cup competition.

Apparently, there's a break clause in the loan agreement, which could mean his time at the Potters is cut short. He could be recalled by Leicester City, and there are teams higher up in the division who queuing up to sign him.

The clause is said to expire on Wednesday, so there's only a couple of days left for the Foxes to let Stoke know of their intentions. Cannon was loaned out when Steve Cooper was in charge and Ruud van Nistlerooy could take a look at him, but a move away again seems the most likely outcome.

Sunderland face competition from Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday who have made enquiries, whilst Sheffield United, and the Black Cats could offer to sign him permanently if things work out.