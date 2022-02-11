Reported Leeds United target attracting Arsenal interest, Patrick Bamford injury update
Leeds United are putting the finishes touches to their preparations ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.
Marcelo Bielsa's 15th-placed Whites have the opportunity to kick seven points clear of Frank Lampard's fifth-bottom Toffees and we bring you all the Friday morning Leeds United headlines in one place here.
Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.
Reported Leeds United target attracting Arsenal interest
Arsenal are said to have joined the race to sign £50m-rated Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, a player reportedly also attracting interest from Leeds United and Chelsea. (talkSPORT)
Marcelo Bielsa pre-Everton press conference LIVE
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is holding his latest press conference this morning ahead of Saturday's clash against Everton at Goodison Park.
Dan James lifts lid on Leeds United striker development under Marcelo Bielsa and eyes 'big push'
Dan James has outlined his next aims in the Leeds United striker role ahead of the "big push" towards the end of the current campaign.
Patrick Bamford injury update
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has provided a latest update over the condition of injured striker Patrick Bamford.
'Two points dropped' - John McGinn calls out 'fortunate' Leeds United at Aston Villa
John McGinn felt Leeds United benefited from a slice of fortune in Wednesday's clash at Villa Park and that a 3-3 draw for his Aston Villa side was a case of "two points dropped".
Premier League remove emergency Covid measures in time for Leeds United trip to Everton
The Premier League have removed a number of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures in time for Leeds United's next Premier League assignment at Everton.
Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball raise huge sum for Leeds Hospitals Charity with calendar sales
Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball has donated a large sum of money to Leeds Hospitals Charity.
